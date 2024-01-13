The Big Picture Fear Street is returning for another film installment, based on R.L. Stine's book, "The Prom Queen."

The first three films, known as The Fear Street Trilogy, tied the stories together and featured a talented cast.

The upcoming film, "The Prom Queen," will be a standalone production and is expected to feature top-notch young performers.

It’s the moment R.L. Stine fans have been waiting for - Fear Street is returning for another film installment. Direct from the pages of the YA horror author’s spooky series, Netflix has so far made three titles into feature-length adaptations and, thanks to Stine’s X account, a fourth one is on the way. In his statement, the author wrote, “Movie News: I can finally announce that a new Fear Street movie is about to go into production for Netflix. It’s based on my Fear Street book, The Prom Queen. Good news!” Good news indeed to kick off the weekend in an intriguingly horrifying way as we can now begin to speculate who will be cast in the upcoming project.

The first three Netflix films were released as The Fear Street Trilogy, which tied the stories together and featured performances from Kiana Madeira (Trinkets), Olivia Scott Welch (Panic), and Benjamin Flores Jr. (The Haunted Hathaways) as the young teens at the center of the mysteries and murders. Boasting an impressive lineup of guests, the titles also saw the likes of Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), and Darrell Britt-Gibson (The Wire). While the original set of movies dipped in and out of the past, present, and future, it seems that The Prom Queen will be a standalone production. Still, we can expect the main cast to feature some top-notch young performers with some big names filling out the ensemble.

For those who have kept up with their Collider readings, you’ll know that the subject of a new Fear Street movie has long been chatted about over at Netflix HQ. Back in November, Collider’s Steve Weintraub spoke to the company’s Head of Film, Scott Stuber, and managed to wrangle some Fear Street information from him. Back then, Stuber teased, “There’s one stand-alone that we’re working on right now that we’re once again trying to get the script right, but I like it very much, and so does the team. So I feel like if we can get that script right there would be a great kind of extension of that franchise.” Now, we can almost without a doubt say that the project in question was The Prom Queen, unless Stuber and the rest of the team have some other surprises up their sleeves.

Give Me More R.L. Stine Horror!

Close

While you wait for more news about the whens, whats, and how’s of the next chapter of Fear Street in The Prom Queen, there’s plenty more bits and pieces of Stine’s material floating out across the streaming airwaves. As mentioned, Netflix is still the home of the original trilogy of films that pay homage to all things neon, ’90s, and slasher. If you take a trip over to Disney+ or Hulu, a rebooted version of the classic Goosebumps series debuted last year featuring Justin Long (Barbarian) in a leading role. The show dipped in and out of some of the most notable books in Stine’s original series including Say Cheese and Die and Night of the Living Dummy.

Check out Stine’s official X post below and stay tuned for more information about Fear Street’s return in The Prom Queen. The Fear Street movies are streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

