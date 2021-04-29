Fans of author R.L. Stine are in for a treat with a new movie trilogy based on the Fear Street series of the same name, and now, Netflix has released a new teaser image. The films will each explore three different time periods — 1966, 1978 and 1994 — with three different casts but still retaining the horror fun that Stine's work is known for.

From the creative minds of Leigh Janiak, Phil Graziadei, Zak Olkewicz and Kate Trefry (Janiak is also directing all three movies) and producers Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready, this Fear Street trilogy is sure to be the perfect kind of fright for fans of the long-beloved series.

The official Netflix press release describes the movies as follows: “In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.”

The cast for Fear Street: 1966 consists of Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Darrell Britt-Gibson, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye, Jordana Spiro and Jordyn DiNatale. For Fear Street: 1978, in addition to Sink, Rudd, Slye, Jacobs, Madeira, Jacobs, DiNatale and Spiro, the cast includes Ryan Simpkins, Ted Sutherland and Chiara Aurelia. The cast of Fear Street: 1994 consists of Madeira, Welch, Flores Jr., Rehwald, Spiro, DiNatale, Hechinger and Zukerman, as well as Maya Hawke and Darrell Britt-Gibson.

The upcoming Fear Street trilogy is poised to be a fun return to the frights and twists that Stine has always left audiences with. All three films are currently set to premiere on Netflix in mid-2021.

