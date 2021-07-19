Fish men, foul-mouthed red devils, giant sea-dwelling kaiju: all creatures we have acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro to thank for. And now, we have...flies? Leigh Janiak, writer and director of Netflix’s hit Fear Street film trilogy, revealed in an interview with Moviefone that del Toro is responsible for one of the films’ biggest (and possibly grossest) unifying elements, even going so far as to earn him a sneaky nod in the film’s credits.

We have the Oscar-winning horror icon to thank for the films’ recurring motif of flies, appearing every time the audience encounters Shadyside’s infamous killers. The director of Pan’s Labyrinth and Hellboy viewed early cuts of two of the films and suggested the addition of a thematic element tying the killers and their crimes together.

The flies, which had apparently already been an aspect of the third film — Fear Street Part Three: 1666 — then went on to receive their own names in the film’s end credits, according to Janiak:

“So Paul was my VFX supervisor and Christina is my VFX producer. Guillermo is for Guillermo del Toro. Guillermo was so kind and watched early cuts of the first and second movie. I hadn’t yet done a director’s cut of the third movie. It was funny because he was like, “I feel like you need this unifying thing you see every time you see the killers.” We had played around with versions of what that could be in prep and in development. We had flies that were built into movie three, just kind of reflecting the rot of the world and what was happening. He was like, “maybe like a fly or something like that.” and I thought, yes, perfect. So he gave us this brilliant idea and is fully responsible for introducing that idea. So I thought it would be cool to name the fly after him.”

If anyone knows anything about themes in horror, it’s del Toro, having earned Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Motion Picture for 2017’s The Shape of Water. The director is currently working on two new horror projects, alongside being a consultant on Fear Street: Nightmare Alley, based on the novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham, and Pinnochio, a darker version of the classic fairy tale.

All three Fear Street films are directed by Janiak, who co-wrote the screenplays with Phil Graziadei, Zak Olkewicz, and Kate Trefry. Starring Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Sadie Sink, and Benjamin Flores Jr., the trilogy is available to stream on Netflix now.

