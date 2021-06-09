Netflix has released the first full trailer for its upcoming Fear Street trilogy, based on the books by hit horror author R.L. Stine. The trailer's arrival was teased yesterday and debuted as a part of the streaming service's Geeked Week, a five-day virtual fan event that kicked off this week and is devoted to covering exclusive news, trailers, first looks, and more from Netflix's most popular genre series and most-anticipated movies.

The trailer gives even more of an expansive look into the terrors that have been lurking in the town of Shadyside over the last 300 years, where a group of teens in 1994 discover that they're not the first generation to face an evil threat — and they may have to look to the past to find a way to defeat it. Set to the tune of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive," the Fear Street trilogy trailer seems to offer some mandatory summer horror viewing.

Although Stine's books are mostly intended for a teen audience, the upcoming trilogy of films will be slightly more adult in nature, a reveal that Stine himself commented on recently: "Fear Street fans are in for a treat — and some major surprises. Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills — and a lot more terror! I have seen Leigh Janiak's epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July and I can tell you the scares and the SCREAMS are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!"

The cast for Fear Street Part Three: 1966 includes Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Darrell Britt-Gibson, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye, Jordana Spiro, and Jordyn DiNatale. For Fear Street Part Two: 1978, in addition to Sink, Rudd, Slye, Jacobs, Madeira, Jacobs, DiNatale, and Spiro, the cast includes Ryan Simpkins, Ted Sutherland, and Chiara Aurelia. The cast of Fear Street Part One: 1994 consists of Madeira, Welch, Flores Jr., Rehwald, Spiro, DiNatale, Hechinger, and Zukerman, as well as Maya Hawke and Darrell Britt-Gibson.

Fear Street Parts One, Two, and Three will premiere on Netflix on July 2, July 9, and July 16 respectively. Check out the trailer below:

Here's the official plot synopsis for the Fear Street trilogy:

In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.

