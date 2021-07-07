In their ambitious three-part film series Fear Street, Netflix brought back classic slasher films with a demonic twist, illustrated in their latest clip from the upcoming Fear Street Part Two: 1978. The second installation follows how the evil witch Sarah Fier manipulated someone to commit mass murder at a summer camp in the late '70s. The entire series is directed by Leigh Janiak and based on the popular YA novels of the same name by R. L. Stine.

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is set at Camp Nightwing, which is divided between campers and counselors from the happy town of Sunnyvale, and those from the unlucky town of Shadyside. When Sarah Fier returns to seek her revenge, everyone must band together before they all reach a bloody death. The film stars Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, Ryan Simpkins, McCabe Slye and Gillian Jacobs, and also sees the return of characters from the first film like Olivia Welch's Sam Fraser, Ashley Zukerman's Sheriff Nick Goode and Kiana Madeira's Deena Johnson.

The most recent clip gives us a glimpse at what we can expect from the second entry in the Fear Street trilogy, which sees a captured Sink tied up by what looks like some Sunnyvale campers. They suspect that she has been possessed by Sarah Fier, and describes what must be done to witches. While Sarah Fier was originally hanged, the campers insist on burning Sink to truly rid themselves of the witch.

Fear Street Part One: 1994 left us with a possessed Sam Fraser (Olivia Scott Welch), whose girlfriend Deena Johnson (Kiana Madeira) turns to a survivor from the Camp Nightwing massacre about how to save her. C. Berman (Gillian Jacobs) tells the story of Fear Street Part Two: 1978, taking us back in time to see how Sarah Fier once again attacked the citizens of Sunnyvale and Shadyside. The trilogy will end with Fear Street Part Three: 1666, which will conclude both stories as well as tell the origin story of Sarah Fier.

The first film was well-received by critics and audiences, who approved of its retro appeal and slasher homages. It was a truly fun summer horror flick, meant to be watched with popcorn as teens getting bloodied up by ghosts and killers. The second film will continue that same tradition, and evoke more of a Friday the 13th feel with its camp setting and '70s time period (and hopefully some killer tunes as well).

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 will premiere this Friday, July 9, with the third and final film, Fear Street Part Three: 1666 premiering the week after on July 16. Check out the new clip below.

