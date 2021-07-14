Time to learn how the witch came to be.

Netflix is taking us a few centuries back in the new Fear Street Part Three: 1666 trailer, teasing the true story of the witch Sarah Fier (Elizabeth Scopel). Part Three: 1666 is the final chapter of Netflix’s horror anthology inspired by R.L. Stine’s bestselling horror books of the same name, and, as the new trailer reveals, no stone will be left unturned as we get to witness the origin of Shadyside’s curse.

The trailer gives us glimpses of the trial and execution of Sarah Fier, supposedly a witch who curses Shadyside after getting hanged by the faithful people of a Christian settlement. Not everything might be so obvious, as the misfortune of Shadyside is contrasted by the luck of the neighboring town, Sunnyvale, which indicates that there’s to the witch’s story than we first knew. We’ll be able to connect all the loose threads this Friday when the third and final part debuts on Netflix.

Directed by Leigh Janiak, Part Three: 1666 stars Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Darrell Britt-Gibson, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Mccabe Slye, Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale, Jeremy Ford, Randy Havens, and Scopel. Janiak also helmed the two previous installments and co-written the three movies with Phil Graziadei for Part 1: 1994; Zak Olkewicz for Part 2: 1978; and Phil Graziadei and Kate Trefry for Part 3: 1666.

Fear Street Parts One: 1994 and Part Two: 1978 are available right now on Netflix. Part Three: 1666 will premiere on Netflix this Friday, July 16. Check out the trailer for Part Three below:

Here's the official synopsis for the Fear Street trilogy:

“In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.”

