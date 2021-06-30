Netflix has released the first five minutes of Fear Street Part One: 1994, the first chapter in its upcoming horror anthology inspired by R.L. Stine’s bestselling horror books.

Part One: 1994’s opening scene takes us to Shadyside Mall, where Stranger Things' Maya Hawke plays a bookstore employee dealing with an unpleasant customer. The hours go by until Hawke’s shift is over. While the young woman is closing up shop, she receives a call from a friend that gets abruptly interrupted, and we all what comes next when the fear-inducing soundtrack starts to play in the background. There are a couple of fake scares as Hawke’s character is surprised — first by a janitor, then by the friend she was talking to on the phone. However, when Hawke’s character is finally alone, back at the deserted bookstore, she’s attacked by a spooky killer in a Halloween costume.

The opening scene ends before we can learn the fate of Hawke’s character, probably because the R-rated films have a lot of sensitive material that Netflix shouldn’t release on YouTube. As revealed by Stine himself, the Fear Street trilogy changes the original book to please a more mature audience, so we can expect some gruesome deaths to happen. The first part of the horror anthology, set in 1994, will debut on Netflix this Friday. In the upcoming weeks, we’ll go back in time to 1978 and 1966 to uncover the mysteries of Shadyside.

The cast for Fear Street Part Three: 1966 includes Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Darrell Britt-Gibson, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye, Jordana Spiro, and Jordyn DiNatale. For Fear Street Part Two: 1978, the cast includes Sink, Rudd, Slye, Jacobs, Madeira, Jacobs, DiNatale, Spiro, Ryan Simpkins, Ted Sutherland, and Chiara Aurelia. Besides Hawke, the cast of Fear Street Part One: 1994 consists of Madeira, Welch, Flores Jr., Rehwald, Spiro, DiNatale, Hechinger, Zukerman, and Darrell Britt-Gibson.

Fear Street Parts One, Two, and Three will premiere on Netflix on July 2, July 9, and July 16, respectively. Check out the opening scene for Part One below:

Here's the official synopsis for the Fear Street trilogy:

“In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.”

