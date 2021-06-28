The three-part horror event will debut its first installment on Netflix this week.

Netflix has released a new trailer for Fear Street Part One: 1994, the first part of a film trilogy inspired by the hit horror author books by R.L. Stine. While previous trailers presented the three movies set in the haunted town of Shadyside, the new trailer focuses on the first chapter alone, which will debut this Friday.

As recently revealed by Stine himself, the Netflix adaptation of his books will be aimed at a more mature audience, and the three chapters of the trilogy are R-rated in spite of the original work being written for teenagers. The new trailer shows us how Fear Street Part One: 1994 builds upon the original book by teasing many gruesome deaths during the serial killer outbreak in Shadyside. The trailer also introduces us to the dreadful events of Part One: 1994, featuring a serial killer that was seemingly possed by an ancient witch said to haunt the city of Shadyside.

Split into three parts to debut each on a Friday night starting this week, Fear Street will explore the terrors that torment a small town for centuries. Each chapter of the trilogy tells a tale of its own, yet all the stories are connected to the same source of evil, and viewers who watch all three films will have a clearer understanding of the dark past of Shadyside.

The cast for Fear Street Part One: 1994 includes Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale. Maya Hawke, and Darrell Britt-Gibson.

Fear Street Parts One, Two, and Three will premiere on Netflix on July 2, July 9, and July 16, respectively. Check out the new trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for the Fear Street trilogy:

“In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.”

