We learned at the beginning of the year that Netflix would be crowning Fear Street: Prom Queen as the next story to come from its film adaptations of the R.L. Stine-book series and now we have the names of the project’s main cast. This time around, audiences can expect to see famous faces including India Fowler (The Nevers), Suzanna Son (The Idol), Fina Strazzab (Paper Girls), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Ella Rubin (The Idea of You), and Chris Klein (Sweet Magnolias) joining the leading ensemble with appearances from Lili Taylor (Outer Range) and Katherine Waterson (The End We Start From).

This time around, director Matt Palmer (Calibre), who also co-penned the script with Donald McLeary, will be taking audiences on another chilling journey through the troubled town of Shadyside. Prom season can be a struggling time for many high schoolers as they find their dream date, the perfect dress, and get their dance moves in check but there’s nothing more dire to the popular girls than nabbing the title of prom queen. Shadyside High certainly has its expected lineup of nominees but when an outsider finds her name on the list, all hell breaks loose with the other contestants literally dropping from the competition in a string of mysterious disappearances. As the clock ticks down to prom night, suspicion and horror build to a bloody fever pitch.

Fear Street: Prom Queen is the latest title to come from the revolving door of Stine’s partnership with Netflix to deliver scares to a teenage audience. The project has been a long time coming as the original Fear Street trilogy dropped on the streamer back in 2021. The trio of films jumps back and forth through time but had the same three friends at the center of the action played by Kiana Madeira (Trinkets), Olivia Scott Welch (Panic), and Benjamin Flores Jr. (The Haunted Hathaways). With their story wrapped up in the first set of films, the new cast can pick up the torch and turn the page on a fresh story all while staying in the familiar town of Shadyside.

Who’s Behind ‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’?

With Palmer standing at the helm, the production team includes Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Kori Adelson with executive producers to include Yvonne Bernard, Jane Stine, and Joan Waricha. While another Fear Street movie has been rumored to be in the works for a number of years now, we first shared the news back in November 2023 that the picture was officially in the works at Netflix, courtesy of an interview with Scott Stuber, the streamer’s Head of Film.

As of right now, no release window has been set for Fear Street: Prom Queen but stay tuned for more information as it becomes available. In the meantime, you can get caught up with the original Fear Street trilogy on Netflix.