Class is in session in a handful of first-look images for Fear Street: Prom Queen, the latest on-screen adaptation to come from R.L. Stine’s young adult horror novel series. Set for a release later this year, the feature-length production transports audiences to the late ‘80s where the students of Shadyside High are in for a killer prom. The spooky movie joins ranks with other projects set to come from Netflix in 2025, with audiences receiving updates on titles like the Tom Hardy-led, Gareth Evans-helmed action flick, Chaos, the third and final season of Squid Game and Adam Sandler’s highly-anticipated return as everyone’s favorite golfer in Happy Gilmore 2.

Set to slash onto TV screens over the summer, Fear Street: Prom Queen centers around a nightmare situation for those who have been nominated for the titular honor when they begin to go missing one by one. As today’s images tease, we can expect plenty of on-the-nose dresses and hairdos that perfectly capture the decade of neon, MTV, and shoulder pads. Several images showcase the popular girls at the center of the mystery, with one focusing on Shadyside High’s yearbook where the killer appears to be plotting their demise. Speaking of the killer, while no front-facing shots are included in the images, we do see the back-side of the slayer's outfit, which reveals them to be hidden in a red, latex jacket complete with a hood for added secrecy.

Meet the Killer Players Behind ‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’