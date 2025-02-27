Netflix is getting ready for the release of the next installment in their Fear Street series. The streaming platform has released new posters from Fear Street: Prom Queen, which will take audiences back to Shadyside for a mystery that will keep them on the edge of their seats. The illustrations show the new faces of the franchise looking at themselves in the mirror, only for bloodied images of themselves to look back at them. Fear Street: Prom Queen is scheduled to be released on Netflix on May 23. The first weeks of the summer are about to get a lot scarier.

Fear Street: Prom Queen was directed by Matt Palmer, based on a screenplay the filmmaker wrote alongside Donald McLeary. The upcoming adaptation could quickly become the biggest project of the artist's career. Palmer was previously involved with the development of Calibre and The Gas Man. Netflix was very confident when the company gave the director the keys to one of their most popular projects from the pandemic era. The Fear Street franchise is based on the books of the same name by R.L. Stine. The writer has always been capable of scaring the youngest members of the audience with his short stories.

The cast of Fear Street: Prom Queen will include India Fowler as Lori Granger, Suzanna Son as Megan Rogers and Fina Strazza as Tiffany Falconer. The premise of the sequel will deal with a group of young girls who will do everything in their power to win the Prom Queen competition at Shadyside High. But when a new competitor enters the contest, the other participants will begin to mysteriously disappear. Audiences are about to find out how Sarah Fier's (Kiana Madeira) influence continues to affect the small town.

The Legacy of 'Fear Street' Continues

Fear Street: Prom Queen will be the fourth installment in the franchise Netflix has created out of Stine's books. Originally meant to be released in theaters, the first three chapters of the series were acquired by the streaming platform during the pandemic. The three Fear Street movies were launched weekly. Considering how titles such as Stranger Things and Wednesday could not be released due to the pandemic, the story of Sarah Fier pulled strong viewership numbers for Netflix. That could be one of the reasons why the streaming platform moved forward with the development of Fear Street: Prom Queen.

Fear Street: Prom Queen will premiere on Netflix on May 23. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.