One of the most pleasant surprises of the decade for the horror genre thus far has been Netflix's Fear Street franchise. Based on the book series by iconic horror author R.L. Stine, 2021’s Fear Street trilogy was a great throwback to the heyday of the slasher sub-genre while also giving fans some fresh and gory Stine stories. The series returns later this year with Fear Street: Prom Queen. Now that slasher has been given a blood-soaked rating.

Fear Street: Prom Queen has been rated-R for “Strong bloody violence and gore, teen drug use, language and some sexual references”. This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as the original Fear Street trilogy was entirely rated-R. They were a far cry from Stine's usual family-friendly scares. The franchise hasn't been afraid to push the sub-genre’s brutal envelope. That isn't going to change anytime soon for the ill-fated residence of Shadyside.

What's ‘Prom Queen' About?

Serving as a prequel to Fear Street: 1994 with an entirely new cast of Shadysiders, this slasher is based on Stine’s 1992 Fear Street novel The Prom Queen. “In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway, and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.” The film’s massive cast includes India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Lili Taylor and Katherine Waterston. The first three Fear Street films didn't hold back on the kills, with some impressive bits of dismemberment and visual terror throughout. With Prom Queen looking to emulate classic high school horror stories like Carrie and Prom Night, it’ll be exciting to see what director Matthew Palmer adds to Stine's spooky world. The author also recently revealed that there are currently three more Fear Street films in development after Prom Queen. That means the future for this horrifically fun universe is very scream-worthy. Not too dissimilar to the town of Derry in Stephen King's It franchise, Shadyside’s tragic history is ripe with endless killer potential.

When Does ‘Prom Queen’ Release?

Fear Street: Prom Queen doesn't have an official release date yet, but it will debut sometime on Netflix in 2025. A summer or fall release is a safe bet given its subject matter and genre. Until then, you can stream the original Fear Street trilogy on Netflix.