The Fear Street trilogy scared audiences around the world with the story of Sarah Fier (Elizabeth Scopel) and how her legacy doomed the town of Shadyside for eternity. But the story will continue sooner than previously thought. Netflix has announced that a new movie titled Fear Street: Prom Queen will be available for streaming on the platform next year. Evil was seemingly vanquished by the time the credits rolled on Fear Street Part Three: 1666, but the cursed book that created the entire problem was taken by an unknown figure in a post-credit sequence. More will be revealed in the next installment of the story.

Not much is known about the premise of Fear Street: Prom Queen, but Netflix has revealed some of the cast members who will be seen in the next chapter of the adaptation. India Fowler, Suzanna Son and Ariana Greenblatt will be some of the stars who will appear in the next installment of the R. L. Stine film adaptations. Greenblatt has appeared in many acclaimed projects over the past couple of years, with the young performer playing Sasha in last summer's Barbie. The star also appeared as a young version of the titular character in Ahsoka, a Star Wars television series made for Disney+.

The Fear Street trilogy was meant to be released theatrically, but the start of the pandemic made the studio change plans. A deal with Netflix was signed, and the three chapters of the story were released in consecutive weeks over the course of the summer of 2021. Fear Street Part One: 1994 introduced audiences to the concept of the cursed town of Shadyside, and the murders that took place within the community over the span of centuries. The final installment of the trilogy revealed that Solomon Goode (Ashley Zukerman) was actually the one who struck a deal with the Devil and blamed it on the young Sarah Fier.

The Legacy of 'Fear Street' Continues

Close

The Fear Street trilogy was centered around Deena Johnson (Kiana Madeira) and her efforts to break the curse that had destroyed the lives of many Shadyside residents over the years. Gillian Jacobs, Benjamin Flores Jr. and Olivia Scott Welch starred in the films that dealt with a single narrative spread out over centuries. The movies also featured an unexpected Stranger Things reunion, with both Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke appearing in the interconnected story.

Fear Street: Prom Queen will premiere on Netflix at some point next year. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.