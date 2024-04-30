The Big Picture Fear Street: Prom Queen offers a new prom night nightmare with a retro, haunting feel in 1988 setting.

Directed by Matt Palmer, this installment follows an outsider's mysterious prom experience.

Release date for Fear Street: Prom Queen is TBD, but fans can catch previous trilogy movies on Netflix.

When it comes to modern slashers, few franchises have taken the genre by storm quite like Fear Street. The horror trilogy debuted on Netflix in the summer of 2021, being both beloved by critics and fans alike. The next installment of the franchise was announced earlier this year as Fear Street: Prom Queen. With filming now underway, horror fans have just gotten their first behind-the-screams look at R.L. Stine’s prom nightmare.

In a new video posted to Netflix’s official Instagram account, we return to Shadyside and the set of Fear Street. Fans get a great look at the entire cast in costume, which features India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Dina Stazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Ariana Greenblatt, Chris Klein, Lili Taylor, and Kathrine Waterston. The new look has this retro, almost found footage, haunting VHS home movie vibe. That makes sense given the film takes place in 1988. This is a good six years before the events of Fear Street: 1994, and ten years after the events of 1978. Like the previous trilogy, this film is based on Stine’s famous Fear Street series, which was his young adult counterpart to the author's popular children’s horror series Goosebumps. Unlike the first three films that combined elements of many of the Fear Street books, Prom Queen is based on the story of the same name.

What’s ‘Fear Street: Prom Night’ About?

Close

While Prom Queen takes fans back to a familiar environment, the next installment follows an all-new group of characters centering around the final days of high school as everyone starts getting ready for the big dance. However, when a “gutsy outsider unexpectedly gets nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.” The film is being directed by Matt Palmer, who co-wrote Prom Queen with Donald McLeary.

Fear Street: Prom Queen doesn’t have a release date yet. Since the slasher is filming now, horror fans should hear more on that killer front soon. A Fall 2024 or early 2025 release isn't out of the realm of possibility. However, the original Fear Street trilogy debuted in the summer before going on to become a social media sensation. Netflix might try to emulate that success again with this installment. While we anxiously wait for a first trailer, you can stream Fear Street: 1994, 1978, and 1666 on Netflix now. Prom Queen’s behind-the-scenes look below.