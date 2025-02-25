Viewer beware, you’re in for a scare. The first teaser for the latest installment in Netflix’s Fear Street saga has arrived, and it looks like we truly are in for quite a chill. Dubbed Fear Street: Prom Queen, the streamer has also set the title’s release for May 23, keeping it completely in line with prom season — we love a theme! Pulled directly from the pages of the book of the same name by legendary YA horror writer, R.L. Stine, the fourth installment in the studio’s franchise follows a group of doomed prom queen nominees at Shadyside High as they’re hunted one-by-one by a mysterious presence. With an R-rating, this isn’t going to be your little sibling’s gateway movie into the horror genre, as it promises to pack in plenty of blood, guts, and gore.

Today’s teaser invites audiences into the library of Stine, who has done some nice gothic things with the space. A disembodied hand searches the stacks of books, before pulling out a familiar looking copy from the Fear Street section. Sitting down with his choice, the Goosebumps author begins to deliver what is queued up to be an absolutely unhinged monologue, telling audiences, “Most people would say that killing teenagers is not a good thing.” Yes, sir. We couldn’t agree with you more there. But that doesn’t stop the author from reminding us that we’re seated for “another chapter of Fear Street.” You make a good point, Mr. Stine.

The teaser then cuts to the year 1988, where a group of hopeful contestants are vying for their chance to be dubbed the prom queen. The hair is high and the dresses are bright, as the contestants take center stage in the gym/auditorium combo space, and the class of ‘88 gets down to the best tunes of the year. Teasing a “killer night,” we can hear screams as we spot the reflection of an axe in the disco ball before blood splatters cover the reflective panels.

Who Will Be In ‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’?

Previous installments of Fear Street have included the talents of Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Fred Hechinger (Gladiator II), and Sadie Sink (The Whale), so who will hit the dance floor in Fear Street: Prom Queen? This time around, audiences can expect to see a lineup that will feature the likes of Suzanna Son (The Idol), India Fowler (The Agency), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Fina Strazza (A Christmas Melody), Ariana Greenblatt (Borderlands), Lili Taylor (The Haunting), Chris Klein (Sweet Magnolias), Ella Rubin (The Idea of You), Brennan Clost (Tiny Pretty Things) and Katherine Waterston (Michael Clayton).

Check out the teaser for Fear Street: Prom Queen above and prepare to cast your ballot on May 23.