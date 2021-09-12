"She knows who she is, she knows what she’s about, she knows her worth."

There’s lots to love about the Fear Street films, but a personal favorite component is the sister relationship Cindy (Emily Rudd) and Ziggy (Sadie Sink) share in Fear Street 1978.

The film takes us back to the summer of 1978 when Cindy’s working as a counselor at Camp Nightwing and Ziggy is in her final year as a camper there. Cindy’s determined to work as hard as she can to make her way out of Shadyside whereas Ziggy has more of a doom and gloom attitude about their situation. They’re Shadysiders and they’re cursed — that’s all there is to it. That difference of opinion has driven the Berman sisters further and further apart over the years, but they finally reconnect when an ax-wielding slasher arrives and targets the Shadyside campers and counselors.

Image via Netflix

During a recent Collider Ladies Night chat with Rudd, we discussed a number of key moments in the Fear Street filmmaking process, a big one being her very first time reading with Sink. Rudd began:

“I went and flew down to test in Atlanta and that was when I met Leigh [Janiak] and she was like, ‘Oh, by the way, surprise! I’m actually directing your movie as well,’ because originally she wasn’t directing movie two. So she was down there, she was handling that whole audition. There was one other girl that was reading for Sadie’s role as well. I started with that girl and it was lovely, and she was super, super talented.”

Image via Netflix

However, it wound up being Sink who helped create that special spark that makes the Cindy/Ziggy relationship so powerful in the final film. Rudd continued:

“When I got in the room with Sadie, it was just a level of comfort — she’s so sure of herself for being such a young woman. She knows who she is, she knows what she’s about, she knows her worth, her talent, everything. And at the same time, she makes it such an open and welcoming space, and I was like, ‘Oh, I can do anything.’ And in our read, it was a scene, I don’t think it ended up in the actual movie because they did a little rewrite, but I ended up hugging her which I hadn’t done with the other girl because it was just like, ‘Oh, I feel this,’ and now it’s so cute because we have that scene after we reunite and we hug each other and it’s the first time that we have that sort of connection in the movie. So to have started our journey as sisters with that in the testing audition and then have that in the movie as well — she’s great. She’s so awesome. I can’t say enough wonderful things about her.”

Image via Netflix

Looking for more Fear Street memories from Rudd? We’ve got you well covered in that department! Check out our uncut conversation in podcast form below:

