Fans of Netflix’s Fear Street film trilogy event can purchase the soundtracks for all three films later this year. The streamer, in partnership with Milan Records, Sony Music, and Waxwork Records will said that it is “thrilled” to release the “expansive album” featuring score music for all three Fear Street films.

Directed by Leigh Janiak, the film trilogy is based on RL Stine’s book series of the same name. Part One: 1994 debuted on Netflix on July 2, followed by Part Two: 1978 on July 9, and Part Three: 1666 on July 16.

The soundtrack album includes 180 gram Neon Blue, Green, and Pink colored vinyl, liner notes by Janiak, new artwork by Sam Gilbey that pays homage to the original book covers, printed heavyweight inner sleeves, and a triple LP gatefold jacket. The score for the first film was composed by Marco Beltrami and Marcus Trumpp; Beltrami and Brandon Roberts composed the score for Part Two: 1978, and Beltrami and Trumpp were joined by Anna Drubich as the composers for Part Three: 1666.

The films star Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr, Sadie Sink, Gillian Jacobs, Ashley Zukerman, and others. Janiak included a mid-credits scene at the end of Fear Street Part Three: 1666, but is there any chance that fans could get new films? Well, Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff asked her that very question, and here’s what Janiak said: “Oh, no, no, no. We have ideas. We have ideas.”

The album is up for pre-order, and is expected to ship in winter, 2021. All three Fear Street movies are steaming on Netflix.

Here’s the official synopsis for the Fear Street trilogy:

In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, Fear Street follows Shadyside’s sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making.

