In an interview with Yahoo!, children's horror author R.L. Stine hinted at the possibility of more period-based Fear Street movies in the works at Netflix. Following the interview, on July 18, Bloody Disgusting cryptically confirmed the return to the cursed town of Shadyside, teasing that the film, or films, may not be too far off in the future!

In 2021, Netflix launched a three-part series of feature-length films titled Fear Street, all taking place over a span of three centuries. The series began (and ended) in 1994, and were based off of Stine's best-selling YA horror book series of the same name. Launching on July 2, Netflix released a segment of the trilogy each Friday for three weeks, beginning with Fear Street: Part One - 1994, and working its way back in time as the mysteries of an ancient curse are slowly revealed. Each film took place in a different year and chipped away at the curse that plagued the town of Shadyside, causing its residents to experience poverty, discourse within families, and oftentimes miserable deaths. The curse was only made worse by the stark contrast of the neighboring town of Sunnyvale, which enjoyed a flourishing economy and a wealth of happiness. The two towns found themselves in a lasting rivalry with one another in a feud no one could recall the origins of.

In his interview, Stine brought up rumors that a reboot to the trilogy may be in the works, noting the success of all three films which are all rated certifiably fresh with Rotten Tomatoes, the highest being Part Three - 1666 with 90%:

"...I also hear rumors about more Fear Street movies for Netflix, because the first ones did so well last summer. Those films kind of shocked me, because they were all R-rated, and I've never done anything R-rated! All those teenagers were getting slashed. I was like, "Suddenly, I have a slasher movie!"

RELATED: How 'Fear Street' Delivered the Complicated Queer Relationship Horror Fans Deserve

In response to Stine's statement, Bloody Disgusting confirmed these rumors by saying, "these rumors are in fact true and that Netflix is very deep into development." While there's no official word on just how deep into development Netflix is, nor whether this means fans will be getting another entire trilogy, the confirmation is exciting and something to look forward to for our Shadysiders!

Despite being based off of Stine's late '80s YA series, the Fear Street films each received an R rating and held nothing back as far as teen slashers go. The first took place in the '90s and recalled classic horror films like Scream as an influence to the aesthetics, focusing on the strained relationship of Deena Johnson (Kiana Madeira) and her girlfriend, and new Sunnyvale resident, Samantha Fraser (Olivia Scott Welch). After an incident with an ancient evil, Samantha now has a psychic connection to the witch supposedly responsible for Shadyside's curse, Sarah Fier (Elizabeth Scopel), and the spirit will now apparently stop at nothing to take Samantha's life, including resurrecting past victims. Part Two - 1978 digs deeper into the lore of the curse, providing Deena and Sam with answers from the sole survivor of a summer camp massacre. The second part features Stranger Things star Sadie Sink as Ziggy Berman, who will become key in unlocking the Shadyside mystery, while Part Three - 1666 takes the girls back to the origins of the Fier curse, and the answers are much darker than they expected to uncover.

The third installment ended with Deena confronting the real horrors of the Shadyside curse, seemingly putting an end to the town's suffering. However, in a mid-credits scene, a book, a pivotal element to the series, is seen being apprehended from a crime scene by a mysterious set of hands, thus leaving the fates of Shadyside and Sunnyvale open to evil.

The Fear Street series also featured Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Maya Hawke, Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Matthew Zuk, Jordyn DiNatale, Emily Rudd, Gillian Jacobs, McCabe Slye, Brandon Spink, Ryan Simpkins and more. Directed by filmmaker and screenwriter Leigh Janiak (Honeymoon), each segment was shot back-to-back in the spring of 2019 before premiering in July 2021. This means that if the reboot is "deep" into filming now, hopefully we can expect them by 2024 if not sooner!

All three films of the Fear Street trilogy area available to stream on Netflix. Check out Collider's interview with Olivia Scott Welch to see who she thinks may be the mid-credits culprit: