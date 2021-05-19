In order to fill the Stranger Things and Scream-sized holes in viewers’ hearts, Netflix has released its first teaser for Fear Street, based on the R.L. Stine novels of the same name. In a first for the series and for streaming services in general, Netflix will release three Fear Street movies over the course of three weeks later this summer, continuing to collapse the defined divide between film and television. Could we define Fear Street as a film trilogy or a limited series? Does it really matter as long as I see mangled teens solving mysteries? (Answer: nope).

Fear Street follows a group of teenagers who discover that their town has been haunted for generations, and must find a way to stop the killings before they end up dead. Each film focuses on a different era — Part One is set in 1994, Part Two is set in 1978 and Part Three is set in 1666. The trilogy features a cast of horror regulars, including Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink, Gillian Jacobs, Benjamin Flores Jr., Darrell Britt-Gibson and Jordana Spiro, some of whom appear in multiple parts.

The films are adapted from teen horror author R.L. Stine, who many will fondly remember as the writer of Goosebumps. While the series may have been targeted towards kids, Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy will be a thrilling rated R, clearly aiming at the grown millennials who are looking for more blood in their nostalgia trips.

In response to this change, Stine said, "Fear Street fans are in for a treat — and some major surprises. Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills — and a lot more terror! I have seen Leigh Janiak's epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July and I can tell you the scares and the SCREAMS are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!"

Fear Street is the latest of Stine’s books to get an adaptation, as his works are the perfect combination of millennial nostalgia, classic horror and meta comedy (not to mention a great source of untapped IP). The 2015 Goosebumps film featuring Jack Black was a surprise hit, and certainly deserved a sequel in my opinion. Luckily, we’ll see the beloved kids series again as Scholastic Entertainment and Sony Pictures TV are partnering on a live-action adaptation of the books. Additionally, HBO Max will adapt Stine’s Point Horror series, ensuring that almost every studio cashes in on his creative genius before they’re all gone. There’s never too much content about hot, dumb teens getting killed, am I right?

Fear Street Parts One, Two and Three will premiere on Netflix on July 2, July 9 and July 16 respectively. Check out the trailer below:

