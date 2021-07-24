[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the full Fear Street trilogy.]Yes, Deena and co. manage to put an end to centuries’ worth of horror in Shadyside when the Fear Street trilogy comes to a close, but director Leigh Janiak doesn’t stop there. Rather than just let the surviving characters walk off into the sunset and be done with it, Janiak includes a credits scene showing an anonymous set of hands snatching up the book Nick Goode (Ashley Zukerman) left behind, presumably suggesting that the evil continues. But who’s in control of it now?

When you slap an ending like that on a hugely popular film trilogy, you’re guaranteed to spark a whole lot of theory talk, and Fear Street has certainly done just that. Is the new book owner someone we met in Fear Street 1994 or Fear Street 1978, or is it a completely new character that’ll take the horrors of this “simple exchange” to a new place? Until Netflix confirms a path forward for Fear Street, the possibilities are truly endless - and quite fun to consider! That being said, I had to ask Fear Street star Kiana Madeira about who she thinks took the book while on Collider Ladies Night.

Madeira’s been keeping up with all the theories swirling around out there, but one in particular caught her eye:

“I only started thinking about this after everyone was talking about it. Actually, when we finished filming, I was like, ‘I don’t know!’ I didn’t think about it. But, I’ve seen some people’s theories and I think the one that I’m on board with the most that I think would make most sense is maybe Ziggy. Maybe Gillian’s character. Maybe she still feels unfulfilled because her sister died and she never really got her revenge for it. I don’t know! I saw someone pose that theory and I was like, maybe.”

One could say Ziggy did avenge her sister’s death and even gave Ruby Lane’s mother (Jordana Spiro) closure by returning her notebook, but given how much Ziggy suffered over the years, perhaps it’s not enough. Madeira also suggested that the nuance in Gillian Jacobs’ performance could support a dark turn for Ziggy. She explained, “Especially the way Gillian plays it is so great. She doesn’t give anything away too much where I’m like, I don’t know.”

When Madeira threw the question my way, my mind went back to how I processed the scene after my very first viewing of Fear Street 1666 -- before having any conversations with the creators regarding the future of the series. Perhaps that scene is just there to leave the door open in case the films are a hit. I’d like to bet the folks over at Netflix knew they had something special here before they began releasing the films, but it does make sense to have a healthy balance of teasing more and also embracing a “wait and see” approach. That mind frame could lead one to assume the scene is there without specific purpose, rather as a placeholder of sorts.

However, then I flat out asked Janiak if that was the case or if she had specific ideas for the future of Fear Street and her response was a firm, “We have ideas.” So that right there would suggest that the end credits scene was created with purpose!

Will that purpose pave the way to the continuation of Deena’s story? Perhaps! But while discussing Deena’s future post-Shadyside curse, Madeira pinpointed one particular human challenge she wouldn’t mind exploring further:

“I think Deena wasn’t really ever given the opportunity - at least that we saw - to really grieve the loss of Simon and Kate, and I think considering everything she went through, there’s definitely some trauma there. Deena’s so headstrong and so resilient, but also has suffered a lot of loss that I don’t think she really had the opportunity to deal with. So I think maybe just opening up to her vulnerabilities in that way and dealing with grief would be a human problem to deal with for sure.”

If you’re looking for more from Madeira on her experience making the Fear Street movies, hang tight! We’ll have her full Collider Ladies Night interview for you in video and podcast form tomorrow.

