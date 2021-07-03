[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Fear Street 1994.]You know the rules for surviving life in Shadyside, right? If the answer is no, cue Scream's Randy Meeks! “There are certain rules that one must abide by in order to successfully survive a horror movie!” That's certainly true in Fear Street 1994, but the thing is, Fear Street is a trilogy, so it makes sense that we’ve only got limited information on the Shadyside killers right now.

Fear Street 1994 introduced the Sunnyvale and Shadyside rivalry. Sunnyvalers live happily ever after in their fancy suburban neighborhood while Shadysiders never know when a new serial killer is about to emerge. The newest arrival is the Skull Mask Killer and he sets his sights on Deena (Kiana Madeira), Josh (Benjamin Flores Jr.), Kate (Julia Rehwald) and Simon (Fred Hechinger). But most of all, Skull Mask is hellbent on killing Sam (Olivia Scott Welch).

Fear Street 1994 does give us some information on why that’s the case, but there is so much more left to discover about these slashers and the Shadyside witch’s intentions in Fear Street 1978 and Fear Street 1666. While on Collider’s The Witching Hour, director Leigh Janiak ensured us, “You definitely get all of the answers in movie three.”

As for what you need to know right now before jumping into Fear Street 1978 when it hits Netflix on July 9th, here’s what Janiak shared:

“So the killers only kill Shadysiders unless someone is right in their path, then they will kill whoever’s in their path to get to the person who has disturbed Sarah Fier’s grave, so bled on her grave. That’s the main mythology rules of what happens. So don’t disturb Sarah Fier’s bones or you’re f*cked, basically. And we obviously say ‘disturb’ is specifically if you bleed on them. We ultimately do answer the question of, what the f*ck, Sarah Fier? Why are you such a b*tch to Shadysiders and what happened? And that’s part of 1666 and then you kind of start to understand all of the little nuances of what happened.”

So if you’re eager to learn more of the rules of the world in the Fear Street trilogy, hang tight. Janiak will deliver! While we wait for Fear Street 1978 and 1666 to hit Netflix, you can check out our full hourlong conversation with Janiak about her journey to the Fear Street films in her episode of The Witching Hour below:

