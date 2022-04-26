Quiver Distribution announced today that the upcoming thriller movie Fear the Night is a go as principal photography started in Los Angeles earlier this month. The project, which stars Maggie Q (Mission: Impossible 3), has tapped Neil LaBute as director. The story centers around an Iraqi war veteran whose skills are put to the test when a group of home invaders takes her sister’s house under siege during a bachelorette party. Further details are yet to come.

LaBute made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed dark comedy In the Company of Men and has split his filmmaking career mostly between this genre and horror films. He’s the one who helmed the infamous 2006 movie The Wicker Man, which gave the world one of Nicolas Cage’s most talked-about performances.

Recently, LaBute has helmed TV episodes of series like Hell on Wheels, Billions, and Billy and Billie. Some of LaBute's most recent titles as director and screenwriter include Dirty Weekend and Some Velvet Morning. Quiver is yet to announce if LaBute also pens the script for Fear the Night.

When speaking about the decision to bring LaBute on board, Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman celebrated the decision to re-team with the director. They worked together in the upcoming thriller Out of the Blue, which stars Diane Kruger (Inglorious Basterds) and Hank Azaria (The Simpsons). The duo also praised leading lady Maggie Q:

"It’s an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to team up with Neil on a second project. Especially with such a powerhouse actress in the lead, we can’t wait to share this suspense-filled film with audiences.”

Q rose to prominence after playing the title character in The CW’s Nikita. Shortly after that, she joined the cast of the Divergent film series. She also starred in Designated Survivor and recently led the action-packed The Protégé alongside Samuel L. Jackson (Captain Marvel). Q is also featured in the Fox comedy series Pivoting.

Quiver Distribution is yet to reveal further details about Fear the Night, including additional cast members, first-look images, and a release window.

You can check out the official synopsis below:

'Fear the Night' follows Iraqi war veteran Tess (Maggie Q) as she prepares for her sister’s bachelorette party. As the festivities unfold, the party is abruptly interrupted by a group of home invaders who quickly take the house under siege looking for a hidden fortune. Surrounded by the frightened partygoers, Tess soon discovers that the ruthless attackers are hellbent on not leaving any witnesses. Tess strikes back, and the special ops expert takes matters into her own hands.

