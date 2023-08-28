The Big Picture Starting September 1, Max subscribers can enjoy a limited-time "programming pop-up" featuring popular AMC shows such as Fear the Walking Dead and Killing Eve.

Over 200 episodes will be available, including seasons 1-7 of Fear the Walking Dead and all four seasons of Killing Eve.

This collaboration between AMC and Max aims to bring AMC's acclaimed programming to a wider audience and potentially drive more subscriptions to AMC+ streaming service.

Max subscribers are about to get a brief, intriguing taste of AMC's programs. Seven of the channel's series, including Fear the Walking Dead, Interview with the Vampire, and Killing Eve, will stream on Max for a limited time only.

Deadline reports that the unusual arrangement between two streamers - dubbed a "programming pop-up" - will begin September 1 and will run for two months, ending on October 31. Says Dan McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, "AMC Networks makes great shows, and our goal is to bring these shows to as many people as possible, in ways that best serve viewers. This promotional arrangement with Warner Bros. Discovery is a terrific opportunity to serve up some of our most popular and critically acclaimed programming to millions of Max subscribers in the U.S. for two full months." AMC has its own streaming service, AMC+; this experiment in collaboration with Max is likely in hopes of driving more subscriptions to it from viewers who enjoyed the sampling of AMC programming on the larger streamer.

What AMC Shows Are Popping Up On Max?

The pop-up will include over two hundred episodes of AMC's programming, including seasons 1-7 of Fear the Walking Dead, all four seasons of Killing Eve, all three seasons of A Discovery of Witches, the first seasons of Interview with the Vampire and Dark Winds, seasons 1-2 of Gangs of London, and all five seasons of the travel series Ride with Norman Reedus. For viewers hooked by Dark Winds, good news; the second season of the acclaimed Navajo neo-Western is currently airing on AMC. Fans of Interview with the Vampire are less fortunate, as the AMPTP's mishandling of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes has put the Anne Rice adaptation's second season on hold. The pop-up will be available on both the ad-free and ad-lite Max services, without any additional charge. They will be part of the AMC+ Picks on Max rail on the service and will not include commercials.

The AMC "programming pop-up" will be available on Max from September 1 to October 31. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for the first season of Interview with the Vampire below.