The third episode of Fear the Walking Dead Season 8, titled "Odessa," reveals the real history of PADRE. Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) discovers that Ben (Daniel Rashid), also known as Crane, has been running the facility all along, together with Sam (Maya Eshet). The episode was both shocking and heartbreaking, especially for Dickens' character, given what she had been through inside PADRE for the past seven years. Chronicling PADRE's origins through flashbacks, the series showrunner, Andrew Chambliss, explained how they came up with the narrative and how PADRE's "anti-family" system came about.

For every villain story arc comes a tragic backstory, and the PADRE's history—although evil—came from a terrible past. The third episode delves into Sam and Ben's (now Shrike and Crane) past, including dealing with the loss of a father who sacrificed his life in order to save both of them. Their childhood trauma drove them to create a system in which children aren't exposed to emotional attachments, kidnapping them to spare them the pain of losing a parent. Though the "kidnapping" part is definitely awful, Chambliss and his co-showrunner Ian Goldberg explained to Entertainment Weekly how they came up with such a twisted backstory for the equally twisted society. Chambliss said:

"We've spent all this time building PADRE as being anti-family [and] trying to use the apocalypse to hit a reset switch so that they could wipe away the things that we've seen on seasons of The Walking Dead or seasons of Fear, where all these personal connections always end up having groups break up, and then eliminate those. But what if its origin was something very different; if it was actually the opposite? And it was something that was all based in the idea of giving families what they need to rebuild and giving families all these things they would need to create homesteads, and then seeing what it could be that could flip that on its head."

PADRE's Emotional History

In the original version of PADRE's backstory, Ben's passing prompted his father to build a terrible system, with Shrike assisting him in honor of her late brother. However, the showrunners thought it would be much more heartbreaking to have two children grow up and create a system in which they save all the other children from the same pain of losing a parent. Chambliss continued, saying:

"We see that in the flashback story where we see these two teenagers who have a father who's going to help rebuild society for them. He's going to do it with his children as this nuclear family. What we hope to do is set up this expectation that Ben ended up dying, and that drove his father to want to cut himself off from family, and Shrike was helping him do that in memory of her brother and his son. Ultimately, what we realized is it wasn't a parent losing a child that created this twisted society. It was a child losing a parent, and it was Shrike and Crane wanting to, in their minds, save all these other kids from that pain. They were fairly young when they hatched this idea, and in their naive way, they thought they could build something that denies thousands and thousands of years of human evolution and the urge to connect and try to create the society."

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead air on Thursdays on AMC+ and Sundays on AMC.