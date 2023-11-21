The Big Picture Fear the Walking Dead has come to an end, but the showrunners have left the possibility open for further exploration of its characters in other series or spinoffs.

The showrunners have expressed ideas for potential spinoffs, such as a Daniel and Skidmark spinoff or a prequel series focusing on John Dorie's life before meeting June.

The future of these characters ultimately lies in the hands of AMC and the actors themselves if they are interested in further exploring the apocalypse.

After eight seasons and a year since The Walking Dead came to a close, the parent series' first spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead, is finally done. The show went on a long and winding journey, starting as a prequel following Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and her family in the earlier days of the zombie apocalypse before jumping forward to run concurrently with the main series, introducing Morgan (Lennie James) into the fold. Now, AMC is moving on to the show's many other series, including the upcoming The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, but the showrunners teased it may not be time to say goodbye to Fear's characters.

Ian B. Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss recently spoke to Screen Rant about the future of these characters after the two-part series finale, "The Road Ahead," which they co-wrote. In the interview, they revealed that they formulated the ending around leaving the doors open for individual players to be explored further. Whether that means porting them over to other ongoing series like Daryl Dixon, Dead City, or the aforementioned The Ones Who Live, or giving them their own series, however, is unknown. The pair firmly put the ball in AMC's court regarding what to do with Fear's survivors, with Goldberg saying:

"That's really more of a question for [executive producer] Scott Gimple and AMC. You've seen the finale, so these characters' stories are constructed in such a way that they live on, there is more story to tell. They are going their separate ways, but they're all carrying the weight of Madison's and Alicia's legacy. And there is certainly a lot more story to tell there, so, we'll see, I guess is the answer. But our goal was to just bring Fear to a satisfying conclusion, and to leave open the possibility of more storytelling should the powers that be decide that they want more."

Goldberg and Chambliss Have Ideas for 'Fear the Walking Dead' Spinoffs

Close

Considering Fear is only dwarfed in length by the original series, the show had a ton of time to build up its own world within the wider Walking Dead universe while also giving characters from its predecessor more room to breathe. For Goldberg and Chambliss, a spinoff then feels like a natural progression to keep digging deeper. The pair already have a few ideas about who they would like to flesh out if given the chance. "I want to see a Daniel and Skidmark spinoff," Chambliss added, chuckling at the idea of following Rubén Blades's fatherly survivor and his cat. "Like a Turner and Hooch, but Daniel and Skidmark." Goldberg, meanwhile, wanted to look back on the life of Garret Dillahunt's character. "Oh, a prequel series with John Dorie at Humbug's Gulch and how he navigated the apocalypse before meeting June."

There's no shortage of characters to tap for stories from the Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson-created zombie series. At its end, the series also featured the talents of Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Austin Amelio, Jenna Elfman, and Christine Evangelista, among others. Following his departure during the Season 8 midseason finale, James, for one, teased the possibility of Morgan reuniting with Rick (Andrew Lincoln) or any of the other survivors in their respective spinoffs to Entertainment Weekly. As the showrunners said, the future of these characters is up to AMC and the individual actors if they're interested in exploring the apocalypse further.

All episodes of Fear the Walking Dead are now available on AMC+. Read our review of the second half of Season 8 here for what to expect from the show's conclusion. Stay tuned here at Collider for more as The Walking Dead universe continues to expand.