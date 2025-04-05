The Walking Dead at the peak of its powers, was one of the most beloved television shows around. After enjoying a lengthy, multi-season run, the mainline series ended, giving way to the arrival of spin-offs which explored different characters in new locations. From key spin-offs like Fear the Walking Dead, the franchise began to expand, telling new stories as time passed. Serving as both an executive producer and showrunner, Scott Gimple has long held sway over the franchise, charting its course. Despite being infested by zombies, Gimple has come to love the franchise, and he recently revealed a previously concluded spinoff he'd like to revisit.

Currently, The Walking Dead franchise is being driven by spinoffs like The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. However, before any of these shows aired, the anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead, had premiered in 2022, with a single six-episode season. Despite bringing on some big names as single-episode guest stars, including the likes of Anthony Edwards, Terry Crews, and Daniella Pineda. There has not been any word regarding a potential second season of the show since. But Gimple hopes to change that.

Speaking to The Direct recently, Gimple revealed to the outlet that he was passionate about making more later on. His comments read:

"I'm desperate to do more of those. We don't have imminent plans to do it, but I'm constantly, constantly, constantly bringing it up. It's a more challenging show because of the variety, because you're starting at zero every episode. So that's one thing that's sort of slowing it down a little bit. But I always keep it in the mix as a possibility."

We Could Get Even More Spinoffs of 'The Walking Dead'