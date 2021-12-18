Fear the Walking Dead came back with a bang, literally, with its seventh season. When the show began back in 2015, it was a couple of years ahead of its big brother, The Walking Dead. But since then, the timelines of the two shows have caught up to each other making it possible for Morgan (Lennie James) and later Dwight (Austin Amelio) to crossover. Fear has traveled from Los Angeles to Mexico and now has set up camp in Texas for the past few seasons. The presence of the Civic Republic Military in Fear, also clearly links it to Walking Dead: World Beyond as well.

So, what has been happening in Fear the Walking Dead recently? Well, Morgan has emerged as a leader in this new group of survivors, but not if Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) has anything to say about it. The Morgan and Strand conflict is one of the centerpieces of Season 7 in the aftermath of the explosive Season 6 finale. Our entire group of survivors has been separated to deal with the consequences of the nuclear warheads that were detonated. Doomsday Cult leader and serial killer, Teddy (John Glover), was killed by Dakota (Zoe Colletti) moments before she was disintegrated by the explosion. Strand has found a high-rise building far enough away from the explosion where he has decided to build his own kingdom.

It may not be the easiest show to follow, but if that ending had you scratching your head then don't worry, here's the ending of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, explained.

RELATED: 'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast & Character Guide: Who Is Still Alive and Where Did We Leave Them?

June and John Dorie Sr.

June (Jenna Elfman) and John Sr. (Keith Carradine) were able to take cover in Teddy’s secret bunker when the nukes went off. They’ve been down there for quite a while and have a nice little routine going although John’s drinking was getting out of control. When he tries to detox, he begins having hallucinations of Teddy (who he had arrested in the before times), and his first victim whose remains he had never been able to recover. John discovers Teddy’s lair behind one of the walls and is finally able to discover the original victim’s bones buried in the walls. He is able to clear his head and save June from Strand’s men. He wakes up a few days later in Strand’s tower. Morgan arrives at the bunker responding to their distress call a little too late.

Image Via AMC

Grace & Baby Mo

Morgan and Grace (Karen David), having discovered baby Mo at the end of the season, have been hiding out in the USS Pennsylvania submarine. They have no food and they decide to take their Mad Max Fury Road style car and search for supplies. They get sidetracked in a small town where two strangers, Fred and Bea, wind up trying to kill baby Mo. Finally able to bond with Mo, Grace lets Bea live after she gives them a map to the mysterious “Padre.” They are forced to return to the submarine when they are out of gas and good air quality. Somehow, they miraculously discover a supply of powdered milk buried under the floorboards to keep them going.

Dwight and Sherry

Dwight and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) were able to hide out in an underground bunker with the Larson family. Having dubbed themselves, “The Dark Horses,” they often go out to search for supplies and help people in need. When they’re captured by Strand, he asks them to locate one of his residents named Mickey (Aisha Tyler) who escaped the tower. They refuse at first until they find that the Larson family has been murdered. When they locate Mickey, she is searching for her husband. She is an ex-professional wrestler who Dwight admired. They do locate her husband at the gym they owned, but he has already turned. After a (ridiculous) WWE-style fight scene between Mickey, Dwight, Sherry, and the walker herd, the three agree not to return to Strand and to continue their mission as the Dark Horses.

Sarah and Wendell

Sarah (Mo Collins) wakes up after having been unconscious to find herself safe in an abandoned fort with Daniel (Rubén Blades), Luciana (Danay Garcia), Al (Maggie Grace), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), Wes (Colby Hollman), and Jacob (Peter Jacobson). With no sign of her brother, Wendell (Daryl Mitchell), she goes on a mission to find him. Along the way, she encounters a Bounty Hunter, Josiah (Demetrius Grosse) who is out for vengeance on Morgan who killed his twin brother, Emile, in Season Six. Sarah agrees to help him find Morgan if he helps her find Wendell. The meetup is a little anticlimactic since Morgan immediately calls a truce and he and Josiah make nice. Strand lets them know via radio that he has Wendell and will keep him safe, but Sarah will never be allowed to see him because she is Team Morgan.

Image Via AMC

Al

Al sends her group off to the submarine with Morgan as she decides to continue her journey alone getting other people’s stories. Morgan encourages her to go after her girlfriend, Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon), who is currently being chased by the Civic Republic Military from which she escaped. After Morgan helps her kill the CRM soldiers in pursuit, she reunites with Isabelle. Since Maggie Grace was listed as a guest star for this episode, it looks as if she has left the show.

Strand and the Tower People

Strand and his creepy consigliere, Howard (Omid Abtahi) are running “the Tower” as a new community, but they will only accept certain people. At first, Will (Gus Halper), a friend of Alicia's (Alycia Debnam-Carey), arrives and offers to take him to her location. When he realizes Will is in love with Alicia, Strand winds up killing him. Strand refuses to admit Morgan, although he does finally relent and let Grace and Baby Mo stay with him. He seems to be leaning into his role as dictator and it seems his only link to his old self is finding Alicia.

Alicia

Alicia was locked in the underground bunker by Teddy. She discovers the remnants of his doomsday cult and that they are all looking to her to lead them. Will befriends her and tells her that he used to work for Senator Vasquez who had a map to a refuge called “Padre” that was a safe haven for everyone. Alicia gets bit by the Senator and has her arm amputated which causes Will to leave out of guilt. Alicia is then somehow under the impression that she is dying slowly and the amputation wasn’t done in time and that Senator Vasquez, although quite dead, will lead her to the mysterious Padre.

Image Via AMC

How it Ended

It seems that once Alicia took off with Senator Vasquez, the remaining Doomsday followers led by Arno (Spencer Granese) started their own small army called "The Stalkers. The Stalkers are out to destroy the Tower for its resources and have made several attacks to weaken Strand’s defenses. Morgan reunites with Dwight and Sherry who have since joined Alicia’s group with Mickey. Morgan quickly realizes that Alicia is suffering and tries calmly to tell her that the dead Senator Vasquez has no remnants of a conscience. Strand finally catches up to them and Alicia wants nothing to do with him. Alicia thinks they have finally arrived at Padre when Senator Vasquez leads her to a beacon light, Morgan informs her that she has arrived at the Tower. Devastated, she is about to agree to surrender to Strand and live there with all her friends when she sees Will among the dead. Strand admits he killed him for no other reason than to hurt her. Alicia declares war.

What’s Next?

This season was a bit of a slog. It was reminiscent of The Walking Dead Season 4 when everyone was separated and looking for Terminus. All the characters seem to have lost their way a little which bleeds over into the show as a whole. Even Alicia who has always been the heartbeat of the show has gone off the rails. With AMC confirming a renewal for Season 8 as well as the return of Madison (Kim Dickens) in the second half of Season 7, Alicia’s mother who was “killed” off-screen back in Season 4, maybe this will be the breath of fresh air that Fear needs to rejuvenate itself. If nothing else, it will be intriguing to see how Madison survived at a stadium full of walkers and has been absent for the past few years.

7 Shows That Got Better After Abandoning Their Original Hook From 'Riverdale' to 'Fear the Walking Dead,' here's 7 shows that only got better after moving on from their original premise.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email