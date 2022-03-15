Fans of the hit series, Fear The Walking Dead, will be delighted to learn that AMC has just released a new trailer for the upcoming second half of the seventh season. Fear The Walking Dead, a spinoff of The Walking Dead, explores the beginning of the universe’s zombie apocalypse, and follows two families who must join forces to survive the apocalypse.

The newly released trailer promises blood, gore, and lots of zombies in the upcoming batch of episodes. The story will take place months after the nuclear blast of the previous season and will follow the characters as they continue searching the seemingly mythical Padre to call home. But what would Fear The Walking Dead be with the shocking twists fans have come to expect from the show? The trailer also confirms the return of Kim Dickens, who played Madison Clark – a lead character from Season 1 to Season 4. As fans have been clamoring for her return since the character was seemingly killed off, her reintroduction was definitely a high point in the trailer.

In true Fear The Walking Dead fashion, many of the characters are seen in bleak situations and facing close calls. The two-minute clip also reveals that Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is set to go head-to-head with Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) this season; however, the trailer reveals very little of just how Dickens will re-enter the show. Alongside Carey, Dickens and Domingo, the trailer also spotlights Lennie James’ Morgan Jones, Keith Carradine’s John Dorie Sr., and other returning characters, putting them at the center of some of the show’s most intense visuals yet. With the eight season of the show already moving forward at AMC, the upcoming episodes will have the additional responsibility of the setting up the new season.

Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg serve as showrunners on the show, which is produced by AMC Studios. Alongside Chambliss and Goldberg, Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert are also onboard as executive producers.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to the small screen on April 17th. The first two episodes will be available to stream that same night only on AMC+. Watch the trailer for the remaining season below:

Below is the official synopsis of the upcoming half of the season, giving fans a broader idea of just what to expect moving forward:

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand’s Tower by force and continuing the search for Padre, a mythical place no one is sure really exists.

