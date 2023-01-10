The end in near. AMC has announced that Fear the Walking Dead will come to an end after its upcoming eighth season. The announcement of the series' conclusion was made at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where AMC also unveiled premiere dates for their upcoming spin-offs to the long running franchise.

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s The Walking Dead: Dead City is set to premiere in June, with Cohen and Morgan reprising their roles as Maggie and Negan respectively, while Norman Reedus’ spinoff, titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will debut later in 2023, followed by Andrew Lincoln’s and Danai Gurira’s untitled ‘Rick and Michonne’ series in 2024.

“It’s a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television,” President of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks Dan McDermott said while teasing the future series. “And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise – two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie, Negan and Daryl. Along with that we begin production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne’s unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year. This next phase of our beloved ‘Walking Dead’ franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers. Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world.”

Created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erikson, Fear the Walking Dead premiered in 2015 as the first spinoff series in The Walking Dead franchise. The first three seasons starred Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis, Frank Dillane, and Alycia Debman-Carey as a family struggling to survive in California during the early days of the apocalypse, before changing focus to Texas and The Walking Dead alum Lennie James’ Morgan Jones in the series' fourth season. It is the third series in The Walking Dead franchise to conclude, following The Walking Dead: Worlds Beyond in 2021 and the original series' final season coming to an end in November of 2022.

The first block of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 is set to premiere on May 14 at 9pm ET/6pm PT on AMC and AMC+. Check out the trailer for the final season below.