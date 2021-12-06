During the latest episode of Talking Dead, it was announced that the spinoff show Fear the Walking Dead is renewed for a new season, and that Kim Dickens, who played fan-favorite character Madison Clark, will be making her return to the series. Her first appearance will be during the second half of Season 7, and will become a series regular once Season 8 begins.

During the episode of Talking Dead, Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, said "if there were a Mt. Deadmore, Kim Dickens’ face would be on it. Madison Clark is a foundational character to TWDU — heroic, complex, an everyperson who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence," when speaking about Dickens' return, and added that "Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength, and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back."

Along with the announcement, AMC released a promo for the second half of Season 7. The short teaser shows characters that side with Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) gearing up for war with each other, with Strand telling Alicia, "You have your army, I have mine."

Madison has not appeared in Fear the Walking Dead since the end of Season 4, where it was revealed that she seemingly gave her life to save the group from a hoard of walkers. Gimple does not give any details on the nature of Madison's return to the series, but fans will hopefully get answers when she comes back in the upcoming episodes of Season 7 or in Season 8.

In the second half of Season 7, months will have passed since nuclear blast during the Season 6 finale, and Strand is now thriving in a fiefdom that he's created. The other members of the group will have to take down Strand's reign and continue searching for Padre, a mysterious place that they're not sure even exists. Alicia, plagued by a starnge illness, now leads the forces against Strand, and has declared war against him.

The second half of the season will begin on April 17, 2022 on AMC, and all episodes will be available a week early on AMC+, beginning on April 10, 2022. There is no current release date for the show's eighth season. You can check out the promo for the second half of Season 7 below.

