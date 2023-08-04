Upon its first arrival on our screens, The Walking Dead, based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard, felt like it had the potential to become a dominant franchise for years to come. Despite those suspicions, no one could have quite foreseen just how large this franchise would get, with millions of fans across the globe tuning into and regularly rewatching the myriad of Walking Dead-related media, creating a fandom to rival the very biggest. From its highly-celebrated pilot episode to now, The Walking Dead franchise has rightly accumulated enormous praise and, as with any show of this caliber, spin-offs were inevitable. One such spin-off that has seen similar success to its source material is Fear the Walking Dead, which premiered back in 2015 to great public and critical acclaim.

The final season of The Walking Dead aired fairly recently, stumbling like one of its zombies across the finish line, with it being announced at the same time that Fear the Walking Dead would also be reaching its end. Split into two parts, with the first airing back in May, fans were sad to hear their favorite spin-off would be coming to a close, but also excited to see how the last hanging plot threads would be tied off. So, with that in mind, and with Part 2 of Season 8 not too far away, here is everything we know about Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Part 2 so far.

Is There a Trailer for Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Part 2?

Unfortunately, as it stands, there is no official trailer for Part 2 yet. However, the show's track record of producing gripping trailers is strong, so fans can rest assured that a nail-biting trailer for the finale will hopefully come sooner rather than later. In the meantime, and to get yourself in the zombie-killing mood, check out the overall trailer for Fear the Walking Dead Season 8, which was released back in March.

When Is Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Part 2 Coming Out?

After the final episode of Season 8 Part 1 aired, fans have certainly found it difficult to wait for Part 2 to release. With so many questions up in the air, and with so many fan-favorite characters in potential danger, Part 2 cannot come soon enough for the Fear the Walking Dead fandom. Thankfully, to the delight of the masses, it was announced during this year's San Diego Comic-Con in July that Season 8 Part 2 would premiere on October 22, 2023.

What Is Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Part 2 About?

Image via AMC

Despite some suggesting the show has outstayed its welcome, the final season of Fear the Walking Dead has still drawn heaps of tension and excitement from viewers, with anticipation very high for Part 2 following the events that ended Part 1. Although there is not yet an official synopsis for Season 8 Part 2, given everything that has come before it, fans can deduce what roughly will be addressed in the final six episodes. Many questions have been raised following Season 8 Part 1's finale, perhaps none more so than who exactly is the unknown person loading up a bag with some of the most recognizable items from the show? For a more in-depth look at what happened in the first part of the final season, check out our staff review by Chase Hutchinson. Season 8 Part 2 is guaranteed to see the show out with a bang, and possibly pull the rug from under fan's feet several times along the way.

Where Can You Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Part 2?

Unsurprisingly, upon its October release, Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Part 2 will be airing on AMC. Just like the previous seasons of the show, AMC will be the place to go to get your final fix of this spin-off before its curtains close for good. And of course, as is standard practice with AMC shows, the series will stream on AMC+. Perhaps, while you wait, a rewatch of some of the wonderful episodes to come before would be a good way to get in the mood for, what promises to be, a show-stopping end.

Who's In the Cast of Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Part 2?

Image via AMC

As with many of its sister shows, it is the wonderful ensemble of Fear the Walking Dead that has endeared it to its many fans. With that in mind, the cast of the show's final season was always going to be crucial to its success. Luckily, Part 1 of Season 8 once again had a terrific host of performances from some of the series' most successful characters. Fans are hoping for more of the same from Season 8 Part 2, with the full cast list including the likes of Kim Dickens (Gone Girl) as Madison Clark, Colman Domingo (Lincoln) as Victor Strand, Rubén Blades (Safe House) as Daniel Salazar, Austin Amelio (The Walking Dead) as Dwight, Christine Evangelista (The Arrangement) as Sherry, and Jenna Elfman (Friends with Benefits) as June Dorie. Of course, this is only a sample of the great talent that will be appearing in the show's final part, but, unfortunately, as with any show of this nature, not every character can last the entire run of over 100 episodes.

Unfortunately, due to events of Season 8 Part 1, it is very unlikely that Alycia Debnam-Carey (The 100) will return as Alicia Clark. However, stranger things have certainly happened in the Walking Dead universe, so it would be foolish to write off a return completely. Also, we do know for certain that series regular Morgan Jones, played by Lennie James (Snatch), will not be back for Season 8 Part 2. As with all other seasons of the show, fans will be hoping for some new faces to enter the cast as well, and perhaps, given that this is the last season of the show, some old faces may return too.

What's Next for The Walking Dead Universe?

Following the end of the main show itself and one of its most-watched spin-offs in Fear the Walking Dead, many may think this is the beginning of the slow decline of the franchise. However, hope is not lost for fans, with new projects on their way. Alongside the recent release of The Walking Dead: Dead City, which follows fan-favorite characters Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), fans will soon be treated to the arrival of the hotly-anticipated spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which premieres on October 1, 2023. With all this and much more content still readily available, The Walking Dead name will not be dying anytime soon.

Who's Making Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Part 2?

To make a show of this magnitude, there is a huge team effort that goes on behind the scenes. Andrew Chambliss (Dollhouse) once again serves as showrunner for the final season, with executive producer credits also going to the likes of David Alpert (Powers), Greg Nicotero (Serenity), and Gale Anne Hurd (Aliens). Director credits for Season 8 have gone to Heather Cappiello (FBI) and Michael E. Satrazemis (The Crow), with writing credits going to the likes of Robert Kirkman (Invincible), Andrew Chambliss, and Ian Goldberg (Eli). Of course, there are many other people involved in the creation of such a highly anticipated final season as well, with the names listed above being just a sample of the talent that has gone into this production.