At the beginning of the year, just a few short weeks following the series finale of The Walking Dead, the title that started it all, AMC revealed that the show’s very first spin-off series, Fear the Walking Dead would be wrapping up its story after eight seasons. For over 100 episodes, audiences have tuned in for a new tale in The Walking Dead universe featuring fresh faces blended in with some old favorites but soon, those narratives will come to an end. Putting the dead to rest at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, the network revealed that the second half of the final season will premiere on October 22, 2023.

Fans were left wanting more following the first six episodes with the next handful picking up after a seven-year time jump. From what we’ve seen so far, the second half of the season will continue to center around the struggle for survival while uncovering more about PADRE - the mysterious island the characters now call home. Building stoke for the next six episodes, cinematographer David Morrison took to Instagram back in February to share the exciting news that filming for the finale was underway, marking the beginning of the end for the eight-season-running show.

In case followers were concerned about their The Walking Dead fix, fear not as AMC won’t let the dedicated fandom go hungry. This summer saw the kick-off of the Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) centered series, The Walking Dead: Dead City, which dropped the nemeses in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan with only one another to rely on for survival. With that show currently airing, Daryl Dixon fans are gearing up to see exactly how and why the character washed up on the shores of France when the Norman Reedus-led spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon arrives this fall.

Image via AMC

Who’s In Fear the Walking Dead?

The Robert Kirkman and Dave Erikson-created spin-off sees Lennie James and Kim Dickens star as Morgan and Madison, respectively, with an ensemble featuring the talents of Colman Domingo, Austin Amelio, Rubén Blades, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, Christine Evangelista, and Danay Garcia. Andrew Chambliss serves as showrunner.

Check out a teaser for the first part of the final season below and tune in to catch the chaos unravel once and for all when the second half of Fear the Walking Dead’s eighth season arrives on October 22.