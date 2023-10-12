The Big Picture Fear the Walking Dead releases a new clip from the final episodes, setting up a dangerous encounter for Victor and Madison.

The clip reveals Victor's hidden identity and Madison's potential danger as she confronts him.

The final season focuses on Morgan's mission to rescue his daughter and will bring closure to his character's arc.

As New York Comic-Con continues to deliver news regarding the season's most anticipated films and television shows, a new clip from the final episodes of Fear the Walking Dead has been released. The video specifically comes from the seventh episode of the show's final season, as the narrative that began back in 2015 approaches its conclusion. Walkers are still hidden in every corner of the planet, but as the main The Walking Dead series and its spinoffs have proven, sometimes the most dangerous threat in the post apocalyptic world these characters inhabit are other humans.

The video features Victor (Colman Domingo) as he still finds himself hidden under the secret identity of Anton due to the new life he started during the seven-year gap that took place within the final seasons of the spinoff. But everything the character has worked for can fall apart with the arrival of Madison (Kim Dickens), who doesn't know why her old friend is called by a different name after she finds him. Since Victor can't reveal the truth behind his past, Madison will be in a considerable amount of danger herself.

The final season of Fear the Walking Dead will also follow Morgan Jones (Lennie James) as he's still trying to rescue his daughter from the evil organization known as PADRE. But after the time jump that shook the story of the series, the character was directed towards a different path, while still trying to stop PADRE from hurting anyone else. After almost a decade of entertaining audiences with a different side of the world introduced in The Walking Dead, the spinoff will bring Morgan, Madison, and Victor's stories to a close.

'Fear The Walking Dead' Carries on a Remarkable Legacy

Morgan Jones is one of the few characters that currently remain in the franchise whose introduction goes all the way back to the first season of The Walking Dead. As a part of Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) group, Jones struggled with the fact that his wife had been turned into a walker, with only his son surviving the terrible attacks they had to face. Unfortunately, the world wasn't very kind to the survivors, and Morgan went from being a peaceful man who didn't want to hurt anyone to a very violent person. After more than a decade of survival, the character will be seen for the last time when Fear the Walking Dead comes to a close.

You can check out the new clip from Fear the Walking Dead below, before the final episodes of the series premiere on November 19.