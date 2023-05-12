AMC will soon close the book on another chapter of The Walking Dead saga as Fear the Walking Dead begins its eighth season. The franchise is going through a bit of a transition period with new spinoffs aplenty, the main series ending after 11 seasons, and now the first spinoff looking to wrap its bloody, zombie-filled story. Ahead of the premiere, Collider can share an exclusive clip from the first episode which sees a desperate Morgan (Lennie James) hearing his daughter's voice once again while confronting PADRE about her whereabouts.

At the end of Season 7, Madison (Kim Dickens) helps Morgan infiltrate PADRE by bringing him along as a potential prospect to become a collector due to all the information he possesses on targets for the organization. The premiere will pick up with the pair inside Padre where Morgan is being questioned ahead of "joining" their ranks. Over a device, he hears a baby in distress and immediately realizes it's his daughter Mo, though he doesn't want to give the game up. Unfortunately for Morgan, PADRE already knew why he was really there, but before they can do anything to him, he and Madison turn on the guards and begin to question the voice over the intercom about Mo's whereabouts. In this dystopian rule, leadership feels it's better for parents and children to be separated in hopes of creating immune children disconnected from their emotions.

Fear the Walking Dead has gone through a transformation across its previous seven seasons. Initially, the series followed the family of Dickens, Cliff Curtis, Frank Dillane, and Alycia Debman-Carey amidst the early days of the outbreak. It's one of the rare series to improve after overhauling its initial premise, however, ditching the family drama in California for a walker-filled Western in Texas featuring old characters from the main series like James's Morgan. Season 8 sees Morgan, Madison, and the rest of the survivors brought under the cynical rule of PADRE after their attempts to save Mo fail badly. Broken and demoralized, their only hope to salvage a bad situation and restore belief in the world lies in finding Morgan's daughter.

Fear the Walking Dead Has Plenty of Surprises Left in Its Final Season

The premiere episode, "Remember What They Took From You," will take place in the immediate aftermath of Morgan and Madison's failure as they adjust to life under PADRE at quarrel over what's best for Mo. Following that, Season 8 promises a perilous, twist-filled end where nobody is truly safe. Collider's own Chase Hutchinson praised the first few episodes in spite of their flaws for keeping the characters at the forefront while setting up an agonizing road ahead for them. A seven-year time skip still looms within the final episodes, meaning a lot can happen before the spinoff goes dark for good.

Fear the Walking Dead hails from Robert Kirkman and Dave Erikson with the cast including Austin Amelio, Colman Domingo, Karen David, Rubén Blades, Danay Garcia, Christine Evangelista, and Jenna Elfman alongside James and Dickens. As the series wraps, fans will get to look forward to the future of The Walking Dead which starts with the Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City on June 18 following Fear's midseason finale. Later this year, Norman Reedus will also return as his fan-favorite zombie slayer in the France-set The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Fear the Walking Dead's eighth and final season premieres on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, May 14 at 9 p.m. ET. Check out the exclusive clip below.