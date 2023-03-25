During today’s WonderCon, fans of Fear The Walking Dead were treated to a teaser trailer from the show’s eighth and final season, which kicks off in just three weeks. After Season 8 is done, fans of The Walking Dead franchise will for the first time in almost fifteen years live in a world where there is no long-running series set in that universe. In the new episodes, Morgan (Lennie James) and Madison (Kim Dickens) will have the difficult mission of rescuing an 8-year-old girl from the island of PADRE.

The trailer showcases that Morgan is in deep trouble after getting caught, but he also gets to discover enough about PADRE to feed information to his friends. The trailer also teases that the final season is all about life and death, and that no one is safe when it comes to an all-out war in the zombie world. There’s also a nod to future installments of The Walking Dead universe when Morgan starts to document everything he’s learned while surviving in that world for so long.

Time Jump and New Images From Fear The Walking Dead Season 8 Revealed

Series co-showrunner Ian Goldberg also underscored that the second part of Season 8 will feature a time jump, which is common territory for the show. This time, we’ll move seven years forward when the final six episodes kick off. The new look at Season 8, showed Morgan being a general badass, some impressive post-apocalyptic locations, and underscore the high stakes feel of the final episodes.

Image via AMC

RELATED: 'Fear the Walking Dead' Seasons Ranked, According to Rotten Tomatoes

The Walking Dead Is Far From Over

Even though the end of The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead signals a massive shift in the zombie universe, fans know that the adventures of their favorite characters are far from over. The Walking Dead: Dead City will center around Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and is set to premiere this summer, while The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will be a miniseries led by the fan-favorite archer and also premieres later this year. On top of that, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) also get their own spin-off miniseries that is set to premiere in 2024.

Across its run, Fear The Walking Dead served as a companion series of sorts for The Walking Dead, since it began as a prequel series and then moved forward to “present-day” timeline, starting crossover events that brought James from the flagship series. Created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erikson, the series also features Austin Amelio, Colman Domingo, Karen David, Rubén Blades, Danay Garcia, Christine Evangelista, and Jenna Elfman.

AMC and AMC+ premiere Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead on May 14. You can watch the trailer below: