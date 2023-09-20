The Big Picture The trailer for the final six episodes of Fear the Walking Dead teases explosive action and countless zombies as Victor and Madison face enemies both living and dead.

The final season of Fear the Walking Dead concludes on Sunday, November 19 with a two-part finale, featuring familiar faces and boatloads of walkers.

The Walking Dead franchise continues to thrive with the success of spin-offs such as Dead City and Daryl Dixon, and the upcoming return of Rick and Michonne in The Ones Who Live.

Just one year following the series finale of The Walking Dead, the clock is ticking down on the final six installments of its spin-off series, Fear the Walking Dead. Now that a few months have passed since the first half of the fan-favorite show’s eighth and final season aired, we’re thrilled to catch a trailer teasing what’s to come when the story crawls to the finish line beginning on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Aptly titled, “A Fight Till The End,” today’s trailer is packed with explosions, adventure, and — of course — plenty of zombies. The opening sees Victor (Colman Domingo) posed with a life-or-death question — either turn in Madison (Kim Dickens) or face the full force of the enemy. While we don’t hear his response, we can safely presume that Victor told the soldiers where to go as we next see him smashing zombie heads alongside Madison. With staggering numbers of enemies of both the living and the dead, Victor explains that Madison’s days on PADRE are numbered — that is unless she’ll accept some help. The rest of the teaser shows off some familiar faces and, again, boatloads of walkers.

Coming to an exciting conclusion in a two-part finale on Sunday, November 19, the last six episodes of Fear the Walking Dead also star Lennie James (The Walking Dead), Danay Garcia (Prison Break), Karen David (Galavant), Rubén Blades (The Josephine Baker Story), Austin Amelio (Everybody Wants Some!!), Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg), and Christine Evangelista (The Kill Point).

Image via AMC

What’s Next for 'The Walking Dead' Franchise?

While the flagship series has been gone for almost a full year, with Fear the Walking Dead also soon bowing out, the stories from the AMC series’ zombie universe continue to live on. This summer saw the successful first season of the Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-led The Walking Dead: Dead City which has a second season on the way. Earlier this month, Norman Reedus reprised his role as the titular character in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which, like Dead City, has already been garnering positive reviews from critics. Finally, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne Grimes (Danai Gurira) will be returning to screens in the spin-off, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Check out the official trailer for part two of Fear the Walking Dead’s final season below and keep scrolling for the full synopsis.

Here's the synopsis: