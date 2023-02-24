Fear the Walking Dead opened the door for a number of spinoffs that the critically acclaimed horror series, The Walking Dead, will have in the years to come. Serving as the start of the zombie apocalypse in The Walking Dead Universe—though it received the same amount of love from fans, so much so that it spawned multiple seasons—everything must come to an end, unfortunately, and the production for the final episode of the show's final season has now begun.

According to a previous AMC announcement, the eighth season of Fear of the Walking Dead will be the show's final season. It will be divided into two parts, the second of which will feature a seven-year time jump, which is in line with the main series' timeline. And while the post-apocalyptic horror drama series still has 12 episodes left to air before it concludes, cinematographer David Morrison announced on Instagram that filming for the final episode has started, sharing a behind-the-scenes look from the set. He wrote: "Been looking forward to this for awhile. Years in the making. Let’s do this #seriesfinale of #ftwd!!"

Veteran executive producer Michael E. Satrazemis will be serving in the director's chair, with Morrison overseeing camera work. Fear the Walking Dead is set in the same world as TWD and follows the beginning of the zombie outbreak. The series, created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erikson, debuted in 2015 as the first spinoff series in The Walking Dead franchise. The eighth season will place a strong emphasis on PADRE, with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), as well as the rest of the characters, doing everything they can to defy PADRE's nihilistic regime.

Along with James and Dickens, season 8 of the series also stars Austin Amelio, Colman Domingo, Karen David, Rubén Blades, Danay Garcia, Christine Evangelista, and Jenna Elfman. While the season finale is sad news for Fear the Walking Dead and TWD fans in general, they can expect more spinoff series coming their way, with The Walking Dead: Dead City premiering in June 2023, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premiering around the fall of this year, and The Walking Dead: Summit gracing our television screens next year.

The first part of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 will air on AMC and AMC+ on May 14 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. You can check out Morrison's post as well as the season finale's trailer below.