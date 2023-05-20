Last year, AMC’s The Walking Dead was laid to rest, though near the show’s end, it felt like the showrunners were beating the knackered horse of the horror genre itself. More than a decade in, with various spin-offs and tie-in media, fans have become frustrated by the universe created by Robert Kirkman’s comic-book mythos. With Dave Erickson as showrunner, Fear The Walking Dead debuted in 2015. Starting slowly, it lacked the nail-biting intensity of The Walking Dead. Fans had been promised a pre-apocalyptic expansion of The Walking Dead with this show filling in the blanks before society fell. It delivered on that promise in some ways; in other ways, it didn't. It was disappointing for audiences hoping for awe-inspiring catastrophe and apocalyptic end times to discover most of the story was restricted to a fenced-in Californian suburb. So if the show risked running out of steam in the early days, how has it endured for eight seasons?

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Has Been Crowded Since Season 4

Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg took the reins from Dave Erickson for the fourth season after a brilliant third season akin to the tone and quality of a show like Breaking Bad. It was the start of Madison's (Kim Dickens) villainous trajectory, killing off main characters in surprising ways, and bringing in psychotic man-child Troy (Daniel Sharman) and strange loner Diana (Edwina Findley). During the third year, Fear was fresh, absorbing and innovative. In the third season, audiences knew they were in for a wild ride when Travis Manawa (Cliff Curtis) was killed off abruptly. Madison, Nick and Alicia end up staying at Broke Jaw Ranch, alongside a family of landowners with Xenophobic tendencies: brothers Troy, Jake (Sam Underwood) and their father Jeremiah Otto (Dayton Callie).Madison and her family have arrived in the middle of a feud with Qaletaqa Walker (Michael Greyeyes), the leader of a Native American Faction who wants land from the Otto family. Madison showed her manipulative nature over the course of the season in her interactions with Troy, Jeremiah and Qaletaga. Who can forget Alicia's growth and her standout scenes in the bunker, or the world-building and trading posts the characters sporadically visited? Or Troy's destruction of his own home — out of spite. Like Michelle Ang's brief arc in Season 2, Diana's two-episode appearance had a lot of promise, only for the new showrunners to ditch the character. Had Erickson stayed on board, Fear might have gone from strength to strength. After Erickson's departure (leaving a lot of loose ends) and Morgan Jones' (Lennie James) relocation to Fear, and both Madison and her son Nick's (Frank Dillane) departures, the show became indistinguishable from its parent show.The seasonal Big Bad(s) included hipster group The Vultures and a middle-aged villain on a par with Jason Voorhees, Martha. Both tested our patience and stretched credulity. It was at this point new characters began to flood in, and it all became a tad overstuffed. They'd lost two characters who served as the backbone of the show and introduced a dozen people. Characters we don't care about — if we don't care about them, or care what happens to them, what is the point of their existence? Like The Walking Dead, Fear is guilty of introducing way too many characters and refusing to thin the horde. If everyone has plot armor, it dilutes suspense and leaves the viewer foaming at the mouth. With the Season 8 premiere, audiences have been introduced to a new villain (PADRE), treated to another time-jump, swamp walkers, a reunion between protagonists, and we all have a feeling of déjà vu. We can expect this season to slog through a lot of backstories, Morgan's internal (and external) monologue, and shifting points of view from the show's overstuffed cast. Let's be honest: the show has been chasing its own tail for a while now.

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Has Been Going Around in Circles

With each successive season of Fear, the showrunners have embraced a similar set of ideas, and the multiple viewpoints made the show look like Tales of the Walking Dead, resembling the anthology format. In the last few seasons, the core characters have faced one adversary after another within one season — only for the storyline to be resolved way too quickly. In essence, the show has consistently covered the same ground for four seasons. Will it continue this trend for its last? Constantly moving over the same narrative landscapes has become detrimental — geographically as well as thematically.It's unfair to invite comparison to a show with a substantially larger budget, but the constantly changing environment of The Last of Us gives the show a scale Fear will never have. The latest Big Bad indoctrinating kids into a militia feels stale; it could've been lifted from The Girl with All the Gifts or The Last of Us. The latest addition to the cast, Wren's (Zoey Merchant) point-of-view dominating the Season 8 opener made no sense whatsoever, reminding us there are more interesting entry points to this new world. Doesn't Kim Dickens deserve more screen time if this is the last time we see her in this universe? Is it to illustrate the moral complexities of this post-apocalyptic world? Do audiences need to hear moral platitudes or morally-conflicted exchanges between people?Kim Dickens' reintroduction for the final season also feels somewhat calculated and designed to bring lapsed fans back to the show, or boost ratings. Erickson’s original plan for Madison was for the woman to evolve into a post-apocalyptic villain. She’s spent seven years languishing in a cell and saw the error of her ways (she "collected" kids for PADRE) and wants to be a good guy, after all. Meanwhile, Morgan is behaving entirely out of character and handing his kid back to the primary bad guys. This could be Morgan playing the long game, really lazy writing, or maybe the creators want him to revert to his former homicidal ways. We've been here before so it's a good thing Fear is on the way out.Fear failed to find an identity beyond The Walking Dead — with the possible exception of Season 3. It simply doesn’t compare to new dystopian shows like Silo and The Last of Us. Fear's best season was its third and maybe the show should've ended there. And even now with its new season, it still doesn't feel like any risks are being taken. What do the showrunners have to lose? This is the final season of Fear the Walking Dead and fans must be happy about this, but can we really watch another season that has emulated the previous one by breaking it into two mini-seasons?