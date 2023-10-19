As another chapter of The Walking Dead saga comes to an end, the creators of the popular show's spin-off Fear the Walking Dead are bringing things to a close a little sooner than expected. ComicBook.com announced that the final episode of the post-apocalyptic drama will air a week early, ending the series with a two-part series finale on November 19.

The final episodes will see Shrike's (played by Maya Eshet) influence come to a halt after Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) — who had her fair share of villainous story arc — spent the rest of her time turning PADRE into a safe, peaceful haven, promising to take the children she kidnapped as a Collector back to their respective parents. However, as is typical TWD fashion, and with the series finale ending with two episodes, audiences can expect a dramatic and action-filled ending for the critically acclaimed series.

Season 8 has been an emotional roller coaster ride, not only for fans but for the rest of the show's characters. After revealing during the Season 7 finale that Madison has been alive all along (that is, after fans believed she was dead a few seasons ago), Season 8 has explored what the character has been through during her seven-year stay in the PADRE facility.

The Walking Dead Saga Continues

Image via AMC

As one era comes to a close, another door will open for a new one. While Fear the Walking Dead — which is the first spin-off in the TWD universe — is nearing its imminent end, fans can expect more spin-offs coming their way in the future, with The Walking Dead: Dead City having debuted on June 18 and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on September 10. Moreover, fan favorites Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) will return for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which will premiere sometime in 2024.

The two-part series finale of Fear the Walking Dead will air on AMC on November 19.