February is here, and there is a lot of television to get to. Adam Scott is back in his catering clothes for Season 3 of the long-awaited revival of the Starz comedy Party Down. The new workplace comedy Not Dead Yet stars Gina Rodriguez as a woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she starts to see the dead people she’s writing obituaries for. Billy Crudup tries to sell you the lunar experience, Joel McHale controls animals, Eugene Levy trots the globe, and Christoph Waltz is a creepy consultant. Plus, new episodes of The Flash, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Bel-Air, and You.

Let’s take a look at the new titles hitting the small screen in February.

RELATED: 'Party Down' Revival Trailer Reveals the Return of Everyone's Favorite Caterers

Freeridge

Release Date: February 2 on Netflix

Just when you thought high school couldn’t get any more complicated, you get cursed. Created and produced by Lauren Iungerich, Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, and Jamie Doonerm, the On My Block spin-off series Freeridge is a comedic mystery series about Gloria (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) and Ines (Bryana Salaz), two hostile siblings who end up cursed, along with their friends, thanks to a mysterious box. Are they able to dodge the misfortune that starts to plague their lives, and more importantly, get along? The series also stars Ciara Riley Wilson, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Michael Solomon, Zaire Adams, as well as familiar faces from On My Block.

Dear Edward

Release Date: February 3 on Apple TV+

What would you do if you were the sole survivor? Based on Ann Napolitano’s novel of the same name and created for television by Jason Katims, the drama series Dear Edward follows the life of Edward (Colin O’Brien), a 12-year-old who survived a plane crash that killed his family. With the help of his caring Aunt Lacey (Taylor Schilling), he learns to connect with others through the tragedy and navigate love, loss, and new beginnings.

Murder in Big Horn

Release Date: February 3 on Showtime

“We’re just supposed to stay in the back and be a good Indian.” The haunting Showtime docuseries Murder in Bighorn explores an epidemic plaguing the country—in particular, Big Horn County in Montana—that people refuse to talk about. Families and loved ones of the dozens of missing or murdered Indigenous females from the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Nations are desperately searching for answers, though the people in power aren’t as desperate for answers. Through interviews with activists and relatives of the victims, directors Razelle Benally and Matthew Galkin hope to uncover the truth.

Murf the Surf: Jewels, Jesus, and Mayhem in the USA

Release Date: February 5 on MGM+

Surfer, murderer, believer, liar? The four-episode documentary series Murf the Surf: Jewels, Jesus, and Mayhem in the USA unravels the messy life and many scandals of Jack Roland Murphy (also known as Murf the Surf), a champion surfer involved in an epic jewel heist in the American Museum of Natural History who was later convicted of murder. The series was directed by Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry director R.J. Cutler and was produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

Not Dead Yet

Release Date: February 8 on ABC

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez leads the way in the workplace comedy Not Dead Yet as Nell Serrano, a woman returning to her journalism roots who is assigned to the obituary department and starts to see dead people. That’s right, the people she’s writing obituaries for are visiting her at work and at home and helping her write their stories. The series also stars Lauren Ash, Hannah Simone, Rick Glassman, and Josh Banday, and features many guest appearances, including Rhea Perlman, Martin Mull, and Brittany Snow.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Release Date: February 10 on Disney Channel

The stars have aligned, and they are lending their voices to the new Disney Channel Marvel series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The heroic animated adventure follows Lunella (Diamond White), a very smart 13-year-old who mistakenly brings the enormous T-Rex Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore) out of a time vortex and into New York City. The pair not only become friends, but crime fighters, as they try to stop the baddies in the Lower East Side. The cast includes Alison Brie, Maya Hawke, Pamela Adlon, Wesley Snipes, Laurence Fishburne, and Daveed Diggs.

Animal Control

Release Date: February 16 on FOX

Joel McHale is controlling animals in Animal Control, a single-camera comedy following Frank (McHale), the leader of the Animal Control department who has an easier time wrangling snakes than he does humans. The series also stars Vella Lovell, Grace Palmer, Ravi Patel, and many animals.

Hello Tomorrow!

Release Date: February 17 on Apple TV+

Fly me to the moon! Emmy-winner Billy Crudup shines like a star in Hello Tomorrow!, a science-fiction dramedy that follows the charming Jack Billings (Crudup) who leads a group of door-to-salesman selling timeshares on the moon with the promise of a life that is out of this world. The “retro-futuristic” world is filled with promise and potential, but is Jack able to deliver? The series also stars Hank Azaria, Will Fitz, and Haneefah Wood.

The Company You Keep

Release Date: February 19 on ABC

“Data doesn’t lie. People do.” Created by Julia Cohen and Phil Klemmer, the sexy new series The Company You Keep tells the tale of Charlie (Milo Ventimiglia) and Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), two secretive strangers with excellent chemistry who get swept up in a night of passion. The problem? Charlie and his family are con artists and Emma is an undercover CIA officer.

The Reluctant Traveler

Release Date: February 24 on Apple TV+

Eugene Levy doesn’t want to travel. But, he will do it reluctantly. The Apple TV+ travel series The Reluctant Traveler sends the comedy icon all across the globe to get out of his comfort zone and immersed into the cultures and destinations of Finland, Italy, South Africa, Costa Rica, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, and the United States. Though he might be lost, he learns a lot about himself and the places he’s been shrugging off, and maybe—just maybe—he starts to like it.

The Consultant

Release Date: February 24 on Prime Video

Oscar winner Christoph Waltz is here to make you uncomfortable in the Prime Video series The Consultant. Based on the novel of the same name by Bentley Little and created for television by Tony Basgallop, the comedic thriller follows a company’s unsettling change after they bring in quirky consultant Regus Patoff (Waltz). What’s Regus all about? Co-workers Craig (Nat Wolff) and Elaine (Brittany O’Grady) are determined to find answers.

Party Down

Release Date: February 24 on Starz

The catering is back in session! The cult-favorite comedy Party Down about struggling artists in Los Angeles who pay their bills by working in catering ended somewhat abruptly in 2010, but don’t worry, they are back to cater your party. The six-episode Season 3 reunites original cast members Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Ryan Hansen, Martin Starr, Jane Lynch, and Megan Mullally as their characters unexpectedly find themselves in the bow-ties and white shirts they thought they left behind for good.

Liaison

Image via Apple TV+

Release Date: February 24 on Apple TV+

Can you fix your mistakes? Vincent Cassel and Eva Green star in the English and French language series Liaison, a six-episode thriller mixing espionage, love, and action and challenging the idea that your past problems can impact your future. The series, which was created by Virginie Brac, also stars Lyna Dubarry, Daniel Francis, Aziz Dyab, and Olivia Popica.

New Seasons

February 3

Harlem (Season 2 Premiere, Prime Video)

February 8

The Flash (Final Season Premiere, The CW)

A Million Little Things (Season 5 Premiere, ABC)

February 9

You (Season 4 Part 1 Premiere, Netflix)

February 15

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Season 3 Premiere, Hulu)

February 16

Star Trek: Picard (Season 3 Premiere, Paramount+)

February 17

Carnival Row (Season 2 Premiere, Prime Video)

February 19

Magnum P.I. (Season 5 Premiere, NBC)

February 22

Snowfall (Season 6 Premiere, FX)

February 23

Bel-Air (Season 2 Premiere, Peacock)

Outer Banks (Season 3 Premiere, Netflix)