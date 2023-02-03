Are you ready for what February has prepared for you? Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek get intimate and head to London in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the final installment in the popular stripper franchise. M. Night Shyamalan comes knocking with Knock at the Cabin, a twisty apocalyptic thriller starring Ben Aldridge and Jonathan Groff. Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher play best friends (and maybe lovers?) in the Netflix romantic comedy Your Place or Mine. The classic children’s characters Winnie-the-Pooh and his pal Piglet are out for blood in Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the horrific spin on the cuddly animals. The Marvel Cinematic Universe kicks off Phase 5 with the highly-anticipated Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Plus, Adam Pally shows up uninvited, a drugged-up black bear goes crazy, Jim Gaffigan builds a rocket, and much more!

Grab your popcorn and put fresh batteries in your remote! Let’s take a closer look at what movies will be hitting the big and small screens in February.

Knock at the Cabin

Release Date: February 3 in Theaters

Knock knock. Who’s there? You don’t want to know. From M. Night Shyamalan, the man of many twists, comes the new mystery-horror film Knock at the Cabin. Parents Andrew (Jonathan Groff) and Eric (Ben Aldridge) bring their young daughter Wen (Kristen Cui) to a remote cabin for an escape from their everyday lives, but things take an eerie turn when four strangers Leonard (Dave Bautista), Redmond (Rupert Grint), Sabrina (Abby Quinn), and Adriene (Nikki Amuka-Bird) knock on their cabin door and tell them they must choose which of their family to sacrifice in order to prevent the apocalypse. The screenplay is co-written by Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman, whose script first gained traction on The Black List.

Baby Ruby

Release Date: February 3 in Theaters

Motherhood is scary, and Baby Ruby is here to prove it. Kit Harington, Noémie Merlant, and Meredith Hagner star in the freaky thriller about Jo (Merlant) an eager and optimistic pregnant vlogger who loses her grip on her sanity when she becomes a mother. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and is written and directed by Tony-nominated playwright Bess Wohl, who is making her directorial debut.

Who Invited Charlie?

Release Date: February 3 in Theaters and On Demand

Did you invite him? Adam Pally brings his fun-loving energy and witticisms to Who Invited Charlie?, a pandemic-era comedy about the tightly-wound Phil (Reid Scott) and Rosie (Jordana Brewster), a New York City family who escapes to the Hamptons with their adult son, Max (Peter Dager) in an effort to form their own safety bubble. Their plans are thwarted when Charlie (Pally) arrives at their doorstep with more literal and emotional baggage than all of them combined. Will their surprise guest actually prove to be exactly what they needed?

80 for Brady

Release Date: February 3 in Theaters

Four Hollywood legends have come together…to search for Tom Brady. Directed by Kyle Marvin and written by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern, the sports comedy 80 for Brady follows four best friends and die-hard New England Patriots fans in their 80s (Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin, and Rita Moreno) as they take all of their energy to Houston and embark on an adventure to see Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. The movie, based on a true story, features appearances by Brady, Ron Funches, Harry Hamlin, Sara Gilbert, and Sally Kirkland.

True Spirit

Release Date: February 3 on Netflix

Are you ready to set sail? True Spirit tells the daring true story of Australian Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft), a 16-year-old determined to become the youngest person to sail around the world. The odds massively stacked against her, she sets off on her eight-month solo journey of roughly 20,000 nautical miles with her smile and her radio, ready to make her dream a reality. The film was directed and co-written by Sarah Spillane and based on Watson’s memoir of the same name.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Release Date: February 10 in Theaters

One more time. Director Steven Soderbergh and writer Reid Carolin bring us Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the last film in the Magic Mike franchise. Our titular stripper (Channing Tatum) finds himself bartending in Florida, unsure of his future and his ambitions. On the job, he meets a mysterious socialite (Salma Hayek), a woman who has big ideas but is also searching for purpose. The two form an attraction to one another, and he agrees to join her in London, where they work together to put on an epic stage show.

Your Place or Mine

Release Date: February 10 on Netflix

Where are we going? Long-time besties Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) might live on opposite coasts, but they are closer than ever. Debbie is a hard-working single mom who is always on the go in Los Angeles, and Peter is a single man in New York ready for whatever comes his way. To give Debbie a break and change things up, Peter offers to swap homes for a week and take care of Debbie’s son (Wesley Kimmel). This disruption of the norm serves as a much-needed reality check, and maybe, just maybe, they have a romantic connection along the way. Your Place or Mine was written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna and also stars Tig Notaro, Rachel Bloom, and Steve Zahn.

Somebody I Used To Know

Release Date: February 10 on Prime Video

Does she remind you of anyone? Alison Brie stars in the heartfelt comedy Somebody I Used To Know as Ally, a work-obsessed woman who, while on a casual trip back to her hometown, bumps into her ex Sean (Jay Ellis), which triggers a fond look back at their past. She reacquaints with Sean and his family and meets his fiancée Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), whose calm and free-spirited presence reminds her of the person she used to be. The film was directed by Dave Franco and co-written by him and his real-life partner, Alison Brie.

Seriously Red

Release Date: February 10 in Select Theaters

She’s seriously ready to go for it. Red (Krew Boylan) doesn’t know where she fits in. She doesn’t fit in at her realtor job and is considered a misfit by her family. After getting let go from work, she decides to go all-in on a career as a world-famous Dolly Parton impersonator and struggles with being her true self in the process. The musical dramedy Seriously Red which is also written by Krew Boylan and directed by Gracie Otto, also stars Rose Byrne (who plays an Elvis Presley impersonator), Bobby Cannavale, Daniel Webber, and Celeste Barber.

Daughter

Release Date: February 10 in Theaters and VOD

Welcome back to the family. Written and directed by Corey Deshon, the disturbing mystery Daughter follows an intense and closed-off family who kidnaps a young woman and forces her to become their surrogate daughter. The more she learns about the family, the more secrets are revealed, leaving the future to soak in danger and uncertainty. Daughter stars Casper Van Dien, Elyse Dinh, Vivien Ngô, and Ian Alexander.

Consecration

Release Date: February 10 in Theaters

Forgive me Father, for I have sinned. In the horror thriller Consecration, Grace (Jena Malone) heads to the Scottish convent where her brother, a priest, was believed to have died by suicide. Dissatisfied with the Church’s story about what happened, she questions the nuns and Father Romero (Danny Huston), unearthing bloody secrets and terrifying truths about the convent and herself along the way.

Marlowe

Release Date: February 15 in Theaters

Does he have any more sleuthing left in him? In the neo-noir film Marlowe, Liam Neeson plays Philip Marlowe, a world-weary detective in 1930s California who is hired by the glamorous and mysterious Clare Cavendish (Diane Kruger) to track down her ex-lover. Things get complicated and messy when Clare’s mother Dorothy (Jessica Lange) becomes suspicious of her daughter’s intentions and her relationship with Philip. The film was directed by Neil Jordan and is based on John Banville’s novel The Black-Eyed Blonde.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey

Release Date: February 15 in Theaters

You never know what will happen when something enters the public domain. Someone could write a gruesome horror film about a beloved children’s tale! Oh, wait. This brings us to Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Written and directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and based on the characters created by A. A. Milne, this bloody spin on these iconic and cute animals has Winnie the Pooh (Craig David Dowsett) and his best friend Piglet (Chris Cordell) out for revenge on their former friend Christopher Robin, who stopped spending time with them as he got older. The bear and the pig want their friend back…but they want him dead. The slasher also stars Natasha Tosini, Amber Doig-Thorne, May Kelly, Maria Taylor, and Nikolai Leon.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Release Date: February 17 in Theaters

Let Phase 5 of the MCU commence! Paul Rudd is back as the tiny but mighty Avenger Ant-Man in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, a Marvel film that leans into the darker and more existential side of things. Desperate to get back the precious time he missed, Scott Lang (Rudd) descends into the enigmatic Quantum Realm with Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), only to encounter the biggest threat of all: Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

Sharper

Release Date: February 17 on Apple TV+

Can money solve your problems? Directed by Benjamin Caron and co-written by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, Sharper is a psychological thriller that follows the toxic relationship between Max (Sebastian Stan) and Madeline (Julianne Moore), his selfish mother who falls for billionaire Richard (John Lithgow). Fed up with her behavior and intoxicated by his desires, Max concocts a plan to con the Manhattan elite of their wealth. The film also stars Justice Smith, Briana Middleton, and Hannah Dunne.

Emily

Release Date: February 17 in Theaters

We all know the novel, but do we know the mastermind behind it? The semi-fictional biographical romance Emily tells the story of Emily Brontë (Emma Mackey), a brilliant, complex, and rebellious young woman who would write the classic novel Wuthering Heights before dying an early death at the age of 30. Like most women of the time, she was discouraged from pursuing her creative interests, which only suffocated the deep-thinking artist more. Emily premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was written and directed by Frances O’Connor.

Cocaine Bear

Release Date: February 24 in Theaters

Okay, some of this is true, some is exaggerated for your viewing pleasure. Elizabeth Banks gets in the director’s chair for Cocaine Bear, a comedic thriller loosely based on a 1985 plane crash that spilled a lot of cocaine into the forest. The film explores the blood, drugs, and chaos that results when a 500-pound black bear ingests the cocaine and goes on a wild killing spree in Georgia. The unconventional adventure was written by Jimmy Warden and stars Margo Martindale, Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Ray Liotta in his last film role.

Jesus Revolution

Release Date: February 24 in Theaters

It’s a revolution! Set in the 1970s and based on real events, Jesus Revolution tells the powerful story of how a group of young hippies in Southern California managed to open the heart of a close-minded pastor (Kelsey Grammer) and the doors of his congregation. What started as a small movement in one state would ignite a spiritual awakening throughout the country, collectively known as the Jesus Revolution. The inspirational drama also stars Jonathan Roumie, Joel Courtney, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

We Have a Ghost

Release Date: February 24 on Netflix

So there’s a chance things are haunted. By a guy named Ernest. Based on a short story by Geoff Manaugh and written and directed by Freaky writer Christopher Landon, the family adventure We Have a Ghost stars David Harbour as Ernest, a non-threatening ghost that disrupts the lives of a family newly inhabiting the home Ernest haunts. Rather than trying to shake the ghost, Frank (Anthony Mackie) and his family decide to upload footage of him on the internet, instantly attracting a massive fan base, as well as the attention of a TV medium played by Jennifer Coolidge and a government agent played by Tig Notaro.

Linoleum

Release Date: February 24 in Theaters

It’s not that simple. Or is it? Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn shine in Colin West’s quirky sci-fi dramedy Linoleum. Unfulfilled and missing the wonder of his childhood, failing children’s show host Cameron (Gaffigan) decides to pursue his astronaut dreams and build a rocket ship in his garage in Ohio, which leads him to question what’s real and what’s in his imagination. The film premiered at the South by Southwest film festival and also stars Tony Shalhoub, Katelyn Nacon, Gabriel Rush, and Michael Ian Black.