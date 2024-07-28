The Big Picture Director Fede Alvarez reveals his favorite Alien movie & deems Aliens his personal top pick, citing generational influence.

Alien: Romulus, set for a 2024 release, will bridge the gap between Alien and Aliens, aiming to captivate a new audience.

The upcoming installment will feature a talented cast and promise a terrifying narrative exploring deadly creatures and ancient ruins.

As San Diego Comic-Con winds to a close, one word is on everyone's lips - Alien. The upcoming Alien: Romulus has sparked life into the event in its final stages, with Collider's own Steve Weintraub sitting down with co-writer and director Fede Álvarez in a studio interview to find out more. Alongside plenty of critical questioning about the film, such as its structure, Weintraub also asked Álvarez a question that has been on the minds of fans across the world and has provided the center of many a debate, asking whether the director preferred Alien, Aliens, or the extended cut. Álvarez responded:

"At the panel yesterday, Ridley [Scott] showed up and asked me to rank all the Alien movies. I think there are two different questions. One is, “What is the best one?” And the other question is, “What's your favorite?” See, mine, I have the same answer. If you ask me, “What's the best Back to the Future movie?” One. “What’s your favorite?” I’d say two. I guess it’s similar here. [Laughs] Which is the best one? Alien. Which is my favorite, the one that has a place in my heart, it’s probably Aliens because of a generational thing. I saw it first."

The 'Alien' Franchise Has an Exciting Future Ahead

The seventh installment in the Alien franchise is well on its way, with a release date set for August 16, 2024. An interquel set between the events of Alien and Aliens, the movie will be contextually interested in the horror franchise's history, but, perhaps more importantly, it will tonally attempt to shift the franchise into the spotlight of a new generation of viewers. The first film since Alien: Covenant, an exciting cast and a fresh story will aim to showcase the chest-bursting verve of the iconic franchise to a brand-new audience whilst also pleasing those who have dedicated their viewing habits to it for 45 years.

Álvarez co-wrote the project alongside Rodo Sayagues, with Álvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon, Tom Moran, and Brent O'Connor executive producing. The film will star an array of talented performers, including the likes of Cailee Spaeny as Rain, David Jonsson as Andy, Archie Renaux as Tyler, Isabela Merced as Kay, Spike Fearn as Bjorn, and Aileen Wu as Navarro. The movie will be distributed by 20th Century Studios, meaning that it will, at some point, arrive on Disney+.

