Fede Álvarez first got attention in the 2000s thanks to a series of well-received short films, but it was his earliest feature-length films from the 2010s that ultimately made him a horror director to keep one’s eye on. He was notably the first director who wasn't Sam Raimi to helm a film in the Evil Dead series, with a movie that put a spin on the 1981 original without being a direct remake. It was gory, atmospheric, and effectively scary, and paved the way for Álvarez to get involved with making films in a couple of other significant franchises, as well as being behind an original 2016 film that itself now has a sequel (though not directed by Álvarez).

The horror genre ties together three of his four feature films, and another three are tied together because they’re installments in an overall series. It’s harder to find one thread tying all four together directly, but what can be said is that Fede Álvarez injects a certain amount of personality and style into the sequels/remakes he’s made, making him stand out as more than just a director-for-hire. His four feature films to date are ranked below, starting with what stands as his only miss so far, and ending with the movie that best illustrates his strengths as a filmmaker. For ranking purposes here, his shorts won’t be included, nor will any films that he wrote/produced without directing, like Don't Breathe 2 (2021) and Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022).

4 'The Girl in the Spider's Web' (2018)

Starring: Claire Foy, Sverrir Gudnason, LaKeith Stanfield

To date, The Girl in the Spider’s Web is the only feature film Fede Álvarez has made that’s not either wholly or partly definable as a horror movie. Given he’s only been behind four feature-length movies, it would be hasty to say that it’s his worst because it’s not a horror movie, and that therefore he should stick to what he knows. If he directed more non-horror films and they came out like this, then sure. And that’s because it’s hard to call this anything but a disappointment, as well as a film that feels like it was made without much passion; like no one’s heart was really in it. At best, it’s occasionally mediocre, and at worst, it can be dull and underwhelming.

It's kind of a sequel, kind of a reboot to the David Fincher-directed The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, that film being based on the first novel of the Millennium series, while The Girl in the Spider’s Web is somewhat unusually based on the fourth novel. Some characters carry over, but everyone’s recast, and each actor is a downgrade, in all honesty. Even Claire Foy, in the lead role, feels miscast and underwhelms here, which might also be a sign that no one could’ve elevated the weak screenplay at hand. It’s a tedious crime film with some very average action (those scenes themselves clash with what the series is usually known and celebrated for, too), and it feels a lot longer than its 115-minute runtime. Whatever you do, find another spider web to get stuck in.

3 'Evil Dead' (2013)

Starring: Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez, Lou Taylor Pucci

Even if it’s not quite as good as the other Evil Dead movies (especially those first three), 2013’s Evil Dead is still a solid enough update for the series that’s much better than most horror reboots/re-imaginings/remakes. Like the other two good Fede Álvarez movies (the ones that aren’t The Girl in the Spider’s Web), Evil Dead has a strong setup that provides a good foundation for horrific things to naturally occur. The young characters here travel to a remote cabin to help a friend kick a drug addiction, with the idea that the isolation will make the difficulties around withdrawal easier. But, given this is an Evil Dead movie, things don’t go to plan.

Evil Dead manages to be more over-the-top than prior Evil Dead movies as far as the level of violence is concerned, because it’s genuinely disgusting in parts. It’s easily Álvarez’s most extreme movie to date violence-wise, so much so that his other horror films look a little tame in comparison. But great gore doesn’t equal a great movie, and while Evil Dead is good, it’s got some flaws. Álvarez does a good job, but he’s not quite Sam Raimi. There’s also a temptation to criticize the characters for being a little underwhelming compared to Ash Williams, but he was admittedly a fairly low-key character in the original The Evil Dead. The familiarity of Evil Dead might be the one thing holding it back a little, but it delivers the basics and then some for a horror film of this kind, and ends up being relatively satisfying as a result.

2 'Alien: Romulus' (2024)

Starring: Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux

Perhaps a little like how Evil Dead suffers when compared to earlier movies, Alien: Romulus can’t quite hold a candle to the best films in the Alien series. But the series in question has had some amazing directors behind various installments, with Ridley Scott’s original film being untouchable, and James Cameron’s Aliens also being beloved. However, unlike with the adaptations of the Millennium series, Álvarez arguably outdid David Fincher as far as Alien movies are concerned, with Fincher’s Alien 3 infamously proving divisive. Alien: Romulus plays things safe and largely succeeds, taking elements from previous Alien movies that worked and combining them into something that’s got some imperfections, but generally works.

As with Evil Dead, the setup for Alien: Romulus is strong, effectively painting a portrait of a bleak existence for its main characters, with their only chance at salvation seemingly being on a deserted space station that – unfortunately for them – has some nasty secrets on it. Namely, alien life forms. You can point to a bunch of scenes and identify them as being reminiscent of the likes of Alien, Aliens, Prometheus, and even Alien: Resurrection, and the lack of original ideas can be frustrating at times. But, on the other hand, Alien: Romulus is never boring, it’s paced well, and it certainly doesn’t skimp on the set pieces. For better or worse, it being compared to The Force Awakens makes sense.

1 'Don't Breathe' (2016)

Starring: Stephen Lang, Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette

Don’t Breathe saw Fede Álvarez working with the smallest budget he’s ever had for a feature film, and stands out from his other movies by not being a sequel, remake, or reboot. It’s an original story, though it does take place within a familiar and somewhat overplayed genre: the home-invasion thriller. Freshness can be found, thankfully, in the spin it puts on this kind of film, as it initially follows the home invaders rather than the home-invaded. They're given motivation for breaking into the house they do, but what was supposed to be a simple robbery spirals out of control when they find out the home’s owner, while blind, is a physically imposing Gulf War veteran capable more than capable of brutally picking off the would-be robbers.

That’s the simple premise here, with a confined setting, but Don’t Breathe makes it work amazingly well and stays effective as a suspense-filled thriller throughout. There are some choices made narratively in the second half that prevent it from perfectly sticking the landing, but it’s nevertheless engaging throughout and always unnerving. It’s a movie that manages to do a lot with a little, and establishes more than any other film directed by Álvarez his knack for crafting a claustrophobic atmosphere and delivering when it comes to crafting scenes packed with genuine tension.

In Don't Breathe, three friends looking to escape their lot in life decide to act on information that could change their fortunes forever; a blind veteran with hundreds of thousands of dollars lives alone in a deserted neighborhood. When the trio decides to perform the heist on his home, who they thought to be a feeble aging man with no sight turns out to be far more dangerous and capable than they could have anticipated.

