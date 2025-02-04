Since celebrating his feature-length directorial debut back in 2013 with a reimagining of Evil Dead, filmmaker Fede Álvarez has continued to thrill and chill audiences with his unique approach to horror. In the years since he took Sam Raimi’s beloved franchise and made it more brutal and bold than ever, the director has helmed three other projects: Don’t Breathe, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, and Alien: Romulus. Continuing to get a solid hold on what audiences are after and how a genre film should look, feel, and sound, the director has only continued to perfect his craft over the last decade. With the immense success of his 2024 summer feature, Alien: Romulus, which put spine-tingling vibes back into the Ridley Scott-created sci-fi franchise, many are wondering what Álvarez will dip into next.

Luckily, Collider’s Aidan Kelley was on the red carpet over the weekend at the Saturn Awards and asked the director exactly that. Now that he’s dipped into so many subgenres, there’s one in particular that Álvarez admits he’d like to take a swing at: slashers. Opening up about his blood and guts-filled future hopes and dreams, he told Kelley:

“On the horror side I would love to do a good old slasher. I haven't done that really. I mean I have possession movies with Evil Dead, sci-fi horror. A kind of classic slasher.”

Revealing what kind of sadistic madman he’d explore in a slasher film, Álvarez said he’d like to take it back to the glory days, adding:

“I don't think I would, you know, I wouldn't go for an IP necessarily, but a part of me that's sort of like very old school 80s. That I would love to do.”

Fede Álvarez’s History with IP

Close

While he may not have left his full visionary stamp on a slasher film just yet, Álvarez co-penned the story for Netflix’s 2022 title, Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Working alongside his frequent writing partner, Rodo Sayagues, Álvarez also produced the film which served as the latest chapter in the iconic franchise that got its engines revving back in 1974 with Tobe Hooper’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. So, despite not wanting his venture into murderous movies to be from someone else’s IP, we know that should Álvarez ever decide to go down this route, he’d absolutely kill it.

While we wait with bated breath for the director to announce his plunge into slashers, those who want to see Álvarez’s celebrated entry into the Alien franchise can head over to Hulu, where Alien: Romulus is now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for more to come from the Saturn Awards.