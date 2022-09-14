This morning, XYZ Films announced that they have acquired the North American rights to Adam Leader and Richard Oakes' Feed Me, and also shared an exclusive new teaser trailer for the cannibal horror film with Collider. As the name suggests, the story centers around an assassin who does a lot more than just killing his victims. His life is made a lot easier when he meets a potential victim who’s lost the will to survive. The production company unveiled a pretty unconventional teaser for the story, and also let us know when the movie is set to premiere. October 27, just in time for a delicious Halloween.

The teaser trailer for Feed Me will keep your eyes glued to the screen not only because of the subject–although you'd better believe it’s as gory as it can get in a 30-second clip–but also because the rhythm is a far cry from what you would expect from a cannibal story. It’s fast-paced, off-beat, and seems like a grizzly, fun ride. The cast features Neal Ward (The Point of No Return), Christopher Mulvin (Lore), Hannah Al Rashid (The Night Comes For Us), and Samantha Loxley (Election Night).

Feed Me is written and directed by Adam Leader and Richard Oakes, who previously co-directed 2020’s Hosts. In an official statement, Leader and Oakes revealed how Feed Me came together and that both the screenplay and the directing followed a “no holds barred” policy that the duo established for themselves:

“’Feed Me’ is very much a film unto its own. As a product of our combined personalities as a filmmaker duo, it's an example of what we feel we do best - layering bizarre, batshit-crazy horror with a generous dusting of comedy on a dramatic story of grief, heartache and self-loathing. From the moment of its inception, we wanted to tell the story without holding back due to the worry of what others might think. Its running themes and distinguished nature somewhat personally echo aspects of our own style as a filmmaking duo. We’re so excited to unleash 'Feed Me' upon the world and showcase a style of cinema that we can’t wait to carry on producing for many years to come!”

XYZ Films’ EVP of US distribution James Emanuel Shapiro commented on the movie tone, and revealed that, if you’re anything like him, you should gear up for multiple screenings:

“I was truly blown away by ‘Feed Me.’ I’ve watched this movie ten times since I first saw it because it's such a blast. This is a horror film for the real sickos out there, myself included. I haven’t had this much fun watching a horror movie since ‘Drag Me to Hell’. This is not a brooding horror drama about grief and the human existence. ‘Feed Me’ is a rollercoaster ride full of thrills, laughs and screams, and it brings buckets and buckets of gore and grime to the table. I had to release this for Halloween. Dinner is served!”

Feed Me will have an early premiere at this year’s Beyond Fest, in Los Angeles. Then, it premieres on October 27 on all digital and on-demand platforms. Feed Me will also screen during Beyond Fest, as part of its horrifyingly good line-up.

