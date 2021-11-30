In a grungy world of unfortunate headlines and gritty shows, Ted Lasso hit screens like a breath of fresh air. Following an American football coach leading a British football team in London, Ted Lasso is a mercilessly positive show about good people just trying to live their lives well. This kind of setup is also a trademark of slice of life anime, small stories that are usually light on conflict in favor of following a handful of interesting characters doing what they love. Slice of life shows are relaxing, easy viewing, the kind of shows you can turn on and laugh at after a hard day’s work. So here’s seven slice of life anime to watch if you loved Ted Lasso.

Sweetness & Lightning

Kouhei Inuzuka is a single father and high school teacher doing everything he can to make sure his young daughter, Tsumugi, has a good life. With his busy day job, Inuzuka finds that there’s one area he’s lacking: His cooking abilities begin and end with buying ready-made food and sticking it in the microwave. Enter his student, Kotori Iida, who invites Inuzuka and Tsumugi to have dinner at their family restaurant. A single night becomes an arrangement where Inuzuka and Tsumugi learn to cook at Iida’s restaurant.

Sweetness & Lightning is an exceptionally fun anime and even a reasonable resource for somebody just learning how to cook. The entire story is pure and wholesome from the high school student trying to learn to grow up to the father trying to support his daughter to the young girl who just loves good food and her father. The stakes of each episode rarely rise higher than the risk of a burnt steak or undercooked pasta. Sweetness & Lightning can only be described as an anime that’s as warm and comforting as a bowl of chicken noodle soup.

Tanaka-Kun Is Always Listless

Many stories focus on a character with a defined want or desire. Tanaka wants one thing: A simple life of relaxation and comfort. Even saying Tanaka wants something might be too forceful to describe the peaceful high schooler. Tanaka is relaxed at every location and throughout every scene, slowly gathering a group of friends around him, including the ever-dependable Oota and the hyperactive Miyano.

Relaxing is the best way to describe this show. Tanaka’s chill mannerisms seep from the screen to the viewer like tea diffusing into hot water until you’re as relaxed as he is. Tanaka’s mild, nearly nonexistent personality lets him play off the cast of vibrant supporting characters, his lack of energy working to highlight their excessive energy. This contrast in passion and personalities doesn’t just create an engaging cast but also lays the foundation for excellent comedy in one of the gentlest shows you’ll ever watch.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid

One drunken night in the town, programmer Kobayashi goes for a walk in the woods and finds an injured dragon. After a touch of field surgery, Kobayashi splits her sake with the dragon, Tooru, and they share a beautiful boozy night. When she wakes the next morning, Kobayashi thinks the mythical encounter was a side effect of the booze until she finds Tooru on her doorstep, transformed into a human with a simple mission: Make Kobayashi fall in love with her!

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid uses a simple premise to great effect in this comedy. As other dragons come to Earth from an alternate, fantasy dimension, Kobayashi finds her ordinary life upended by these larger-than-life personalities and the eclectic humans they find themselves attracted to. Much of the show’s humor comes from the frequent fish-out-of-water situations the dragons find themselves in, but there’s also genuinely good worldbuilding and character development woven into the draconic members of the cast.

The Morose Mononokean

The Morose Mononokean follows Hanae Ashiya, a high school student who finds himself possessed by a yokai, a type of Japanese spirit, and falling quite ill during his first week of school. He meets one of his classmates, the morose Haruitsuki Abeno, who happens to specialize in exorcising yokai - for a hefty price, which Ashiya is unable to pay. To work off this debt, Asiya begins working alongside Abeno to help lost and occasional dangerous yokai find their way back to their world.

One of the more dramatic examples on the list so far, The Morose Mononokean explores a variety of interesting characters with its monster of the week format that builds to an interesting climax involving Ashiya’s family and the political powers in the world of the yokai. But this is still a feel-good show despite the drama. Ashiya’s optimism plays off his partners’ morose nature and allows him to befriend all the yokai he meets, even those who are a little more dangerous than the others.

Wotakoi: Love Is Hard For Otaku

Love Is Hard For Otaku diverges from most of the other selections on this list by focusing on a group of adult office workers rather than high schoolers. It focuses on Narumi and Hirotaka, old classmates who reunite when they start working at the same company. The pair start dating and quickly learn that both of them are hardcore otaku, fans incredibly passionate about the games and stories they like. Neither of them is the most social of people, so their relationship is filled with comedic mishaps.

This is a brilliant romantic comedy anime that distinguishes itself from many of its peers by focusing on adult relationships rather than high school sweethearts. Not necessarily in content, but in the struggles the couple faces, from managing a job and a relationship to trying to have a robust social life outside of each other. At the end of the day, these two genuinely love each other and build a strong relationship where they’re able to support each other and their passions.

Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War

At a private high school for the most elite teenagers, the two most popular students are the school council president, Miyuki Shirogane, and the vice president Kaguya Shinomiya. These two are the cream of the crop of their school in grades and elegance, and both share an absolute inexperience with romance. Despite this, both these students are wildly in love with each other but refuse to admit it while assuming the other is deeply in love with them because they’re such perfect people. Miyuki and Kaguya spend this show dueling with each other, trying to create situations that will make the other person confess their love while hiding their true intentions.

Love Is War is an intensely over-the-top show that’s just a load of fun to watch. Kaguya and Miyuki come up with more and more outlandish scenarios to try and wring a confession out of the other, oftentimes resulting in draws. Their frequent battles are filled with ridiculous gags. But these two don’t stand alone. The other members of the student council, the treasurer Ishigami Yuu and secretary Chika Fujiwara add plenty to the story themselves, throwing curveballs into what could have been an otherwise simple dynamic and adding plenty of comedy themselves.

A Place Further Than The Universe

Our youth is one of our most precious resources, and high school senior Mari Tamaki wakes up one morning realizing that she’s wasted most of hers. She sets out to find an adventure and stumbles across an envelope containing one million yen. This envelope belongs to one of her classmates, Shirase Kobuchizawa, who has been saving money for years to go to the Antarctic, following in the footsteps of her mother who went missing there while Shirase was a young girl. Mari gets swept up in Shirase’s plans, seeking an adventure to make the most of her youth.

A Place Further Than The Universe is an exceptional show for anybody who has ever wanted to go someplace or felt trapped by the town they grew up in. Few shows manage to capture the desire to move and be something the way this one does. Its main cast of girls traveling the furthest reaches of the planet captures quite a lot of life, from the naive Maki to the experienced Hinata and the shy Yuzuki. This show’s passion and sense of adventure are contagious, telling a story that will make you want to get up and go on an adventure of your own, even if you just take a different bus than usual to find a new side of your city.

