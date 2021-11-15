The Collider Movie Club team also recommends two more feel-good-comedies guaranteed to fill your heart and brighten your day.

Welcome back to Collider Movie Club! Hosted by Coy Jandreau and Perri Nemiroff, Movie Club offers an in-depth exploration of the key themes, execution and impact of some of our favorite films. This week, Coy and Perri are celebrating the new My Lists feature on Movies Anywhere by spreading good vibes via some of the absolute best feel-good movies of all time.

Image via Warner Bros.

If you’re looking for a heaping dose of warmth, positivity and encouragement you’ve come to the right place! Given the fact that we’re in the thick of the holiday season, no feel-good movie list is complete without Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell). Jon Favreau’s Elf became a Christmastime must watch when it was released in 2003, but Buddy’s enthusiasm for the things he loves and his determination to spread that cheer to others is something that could brighten one’s day anytime of the year. Similarly, the more we hear “if we are kind and polite, the world will be right,” the better, so that makes Paddington 2 a top priority feel-good movie year round, too!

Check out this episode of Collider Movie Club to soak in some of those Buddy the Elf and Paddington vibes, and also to hear about why Love, Simon is yet another top choice in the feel-good comedy department from Perri and Coy!

Image via 20th Century Fox

