Admittedly, modern reality TV shows have gotten a bad rap with the table flipping, explicit scenes, and all-around bad behavior. What can we say? Audiences like what they like. But, here’s the thing, reality TV shows are not all swear words and hair-pulling. With the numerous angles and wide content pool to draw inspiration from, reality TV is also the gift that keeps on giving. From the not-so-secret lives of the creme de la creme to the ins and outs of the common man, there’s something out there for everyone.

Dare we say that once in a while, you need that step down from the intense shows and sagas we follow so closely — a palette cleanser of sorts. And what cleanses the palette better than a nice reality TV show?

Say Yes to the Dress

Picking a wedding dress spurs a wide range of emotions in every bride, and that’s exactly what Say Yes to the Dress is out to capture. Produced by Grace Inge for TLC — and narrated by Roger Craig Smith — the stage is set in Kleinfeld Bridal located in Manhattan where brides troop in with their families to pick that perfect dress. Does it always go right? You bet it doesn’t, but that's essentially part of the show's charm. While trying to pick out the right dress is the central theme, as the plot of every episode unfolds there's so much more going on.

When it's not well-wishing friends and family tugging the bride back and forth with their opinions on what the perfect dress should look like, it's the challenge of staying within their budget. Let’s not forget the occasional bridezilla, momzilla, and dadzillas that added that extra spark of drama.

RuPaul's Drag Race

Image via VH1

It’s glamorous, outrageous, and solid proof that being a drag queen is not all glam and no work. At the center of it all is RuPaul, who besides being the most popular drag queen in the world, plays the role of the host, mother hen, and head judge. Then there are the contestants, a selection of diverse and colorful personalities who take on a series of tasking challenges every week. Is there any drama, you ask? Plenty of it, with some contestants taking their disagreements off-screen.

Here’s the thing, Rupaul’s Drag Race is not just another contest. It’s a platform for queens of all shapes, sizes, colors, and genders to express themselves and ultimately silence their “inner saboteurs”. Besides competing for the $100,000 grand prize (and other perks), contestants have the chance to share touching and challenging aspects of their LGBTQ journey.

Too Hot to Handle

This 2020 Netflix original is built on quite an interesting premise. Picture this: a scenic island, stunning accommodations, and 10 incredibly attractive singles expected to shack up for the next four weeks — minus all forms of sexual activity. Of course, there’s always a catch and it's even harder for the contestants since they are mostly commitment-phobes who are no strangers to the occasional fling. Even better, they have no idea what restrictions await them.

Hosted by the all-seeing virtual assistant, Lana, Too Hot to Handle seeks to help contestants form meaningful connections before jumping between the sheets. Does it always work? Definitely not, especially because Lana doesn’t quite make it easy for them. The end game for contestants is to bag $100,000, but they’re docked a sum every time someone breaks the rules. With kisses going for $3000 and full-blown sex $20,000, the real question is whether the winner takes anything home at all.

RELATED: The 9 Best Reality Competition Shows Still On the Air

Love is Blind

Not your run-of-the-mill dating show, Love is Blind offers an unconventional take on the modern quest for love. The Netflix original kicks off with a group of 30 men and women searching for that special someone. Using a customized speed-dating format, they get through the courtship stage seated in separate pods, which really ends up putting the “blind” in “blind date”. In the true spirit of “first comes love, then comes marriage,” the men are expected to propose to the women they want to marry. That’s where the real drama starts. The couples finally get to meet face to face, spend time together and meet the parents before their big day. Whether they make it to the big “I do” is a whole other thing entirely.

Queer Eye

Image via Netflix

They’re here, they’re queer and ready to give your life a complete upgrade. Originally airing on Bravo, Queer Eye, AKA Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, paved the way for numerous franchising concepts and even a female-oriented spin-off, Queer Eye for the Straight Girl. Drawing from the expertise of its five hosts (the Fab Five), each episode tackles fashion, interior design, food, lifestyle, and general grooming. The great thing about Queer Eye is that the show deals with real-life problems that are as relatable as they are diverse. Detaching itself from the usual makeover show genre, the show leans more towards helping, uplifting and equipping individuals with the tools to emerge as the best version of themselves. Perhaps that’s why the cast prefers to call it a “make-better show” instead of "reality show."

Rhythm + Flow

For music lovers specifically drawn to hip hop, Rhythm + Flow is a pretty good pick. With T.I, Cardi B, and Chance the Rapper at the judge’s table, the show seeks to discover budding talent in the hip hop scene. Besides shining the spotlight on rap music, Rhythm + Flow adds that personal touch by selecting contestants solely from the judge's hometowns of Atlanta, Chicago, and New York — which in turn spurs that sense of healthy rivalry. As insightful, experienced, and talented as the judges are, contestants also bring the heat and the flavor. Though there's only one season out on Netflix, Rhythm + Flow remains a solid choice if you're looking to kick back, laugh, and enjoy some good music.

Altogether, the show gets props for delivering a touch of genuineness you don't often see in music competitions.

The Amazing Race

If spanning over 31 seasons and two decades proves anything, it's that The Amazing Race may very well have cracked the code for reality TV. The show itself features 11 teams of two who are required to take the most outrageous trip around the world. We're not talking priority check-in and first-class tickets here. It's more like boats, buses, trains, foot and occasionally planes. On the clock, as well as with a limited budget, the teams embark on a scavenger hunt-type adventure that eventually leads them to their final destination — the last team to arrive is booted.

It wouldn't quite hit the spot without a little bit of drama and best believe that the contestants don't hold back. Tempers flare, conflicts arise and attitudes often threaten to thwart their chances of completing their tasks. In a nutshell, it's engaging on more levels than one.

Masterchef Junior

While the grown-up version of this show is obviously more on the intense side, there is no doubt that the kids on Masterchef Junior have incredibly sophisticated palettes. Let’s stay away from the debate of whether it's staged or not, the show is fun, educative, and inspiring to say the very least. The contestants themselves are kids ranging from age 8-13 and they showcase a variety of tasty dishes.

Then there’s this strong sense of positivity that the show gives out. It truly makes it seems like everyone is a winner, even though one person gets to take home the grand prize. Speaking of the prize, the winner gets to take home the juicy sum of $100,000, the MasterChef Junior trophy, as well as the coveted title of MasterChef Junior. The best part of it all is seeing the softer side of Gordon Ramsey. It’s solid proof that there’s more to him than masterful cooking and creative swear words.

American Idol

Though it was adapted from Pop Idol, it’s safe to say that American Idol set the tone for most of the singing competitions we see today. With its star-making capabilities and interesting selection of judges and contestants alike, the show is all shades of entertaining. Producing sensations such as Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, Jordin Sparks, and Adam Lambert, the show certainly proved that there’s more than one route to stardom. Let’s pan back to the judges for a moment. Not only did the show create the template for talent show judges everywhere — the nice one, the level-headed, and the Simon Cowell — it also featured some of the most dramatic feuds. In a nutshell, this is one reality show with everything from drama to raw talent on the menu.

What Would You Do?

Released in 2008, What Would You Do? is the kind of show you never knew you loved. Hosted by John Quiñones, the show seeks to reveal and dissect true human nature. A typical episode stages actors performing various illegal and often illicit acts just to see how bystanders react. Scenarios range from blatant cases of racism and even go as far as attempted date rape. With hidden cameras strategically positioned, the show captures the actions of humans in their true element. Believe us when we say that you’d be surprised at how often people fall short and equally amazed at the extent of human kindness.

Tia & Tamera

This one doesn’t necessarily take you back in time, but it does follow the day-ins and day-outs of the popular 90s twin actors, Tia and Tamera Mowry. For the most part, the focus is on how they navigate their careers, marriages, kids, and more importantly, their twin bond. It may not be “hair-pulling” dramatic, but the show certainly does have its moments. This one is particularly interesting because it's so relatable. From the woes of dealing with a postpartum body to the ugly reality of sibling squabbles. If you’re a fan of their work, past and present, then there is no doubt that you’ll enjoy this three season peek into their lives.

Top Chef

Image via Bravo

Here’s one that’s a perfect fit for foodies everywhere. Running since 2006, Top Chef is one of those cooking competition shows that gives you “a little bit of this and a little bit of that.” The show features 13 chefs battling it out in the kitchen for the grand prize of $125,000 (previously $100,000), appearances at an array of culinary events and in magazines, and, of course, the coveted title of Top Chef. Taking a more educational route than most cooking shows out there, Top Chef is responsible for bringing most culinary techniques and trends to the forefront.

Looking for a little bit of drama? Top Chef has got your back, whether it's petty squabbles or full-on bullying, you’ll find it on this show. Some contestants are often as melodramatic as they are talented. If for nothing else, watch it to see how kitchen wizards like Michael Voltaggio, Richard Blais, and Antonia Lofaso started out.

We strongly recommend that you watch this one with some nibbles in front of you. You’re welcome.

Love on the Spectrum

Though it leans more towards the documentary end of things, Love on the Spectrum is certainly mention-worthy. The series follows a group of people on the autism spectrum as they brave the dating scene. For the most part, Love on the Spectrum radiates positive energy and features an array of supportive families. It's not your run-of-the-mill dating show as they’re no eliminations. It's just individuals on the spectrum, looking for that love connection.

Say I Do

If you’re looking for something that’s pleasant, romantic, and somewhat of a tearjerker, this pick fits the bill. This Netflix original is in the business of producing beautiful and heartwarming moments — think of it as a cross between Queer Eye and Say Yes to the Dress (which makes sense since it comes from the producers of Queer Eye). Here, a team of three experts in their fields takes on the challenge of helping someone give their partner the surprise wedding of their dreams in the space of a week. In a nutshell, Say I Do is one love story after the other, with touching moments and the occasional conversation about sensitive issues.

The Masked Singer

Image via Fox

A singing competition series with quite the twist, The Masked Singer is a breath of fresh air and some nice, clean fun for the whole family. With Nick Cannon as the host and a variety of celebrity panelists, the show features a selection of celebrities engaging in a vocal battle. There’s just one thing: they do it while wearing costumes that completely conceal their identities. So, besides voting for their favorite singer, the panel and audience get to guess who the masked singers are.

