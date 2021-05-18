Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming Season 2 of its romantic dramedy series, Feel Good, starring comedian and actor Mae Martin. The trailer follows the December 2020 announcement that the second season of the series, which Netflix handles international distribution for, would also serve as its final season. New first-look images of Season 2 were also revealed alongside the trailer.

Based on this new trailer, Mae and her relationship with George (Charlotte Ritchie) is going to experience plenty more ups and downs before they come back around to a place of reconciliation. Meanwhile, Mae struggles to cope with the recent breakup, as well as begins to wrestle with her own gender identity and how she might want to be perceived after all: "kind of like an Adam Driver or a Ryan Gosling?"

In addition to Martin and Richie, Feel Good stars Lisa Kudrow, Philip Burgers and Adrian Lukis. Among the new cast joining for the show's second season are Anthony Head (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Ted Lasso), Jordan Stephens, John Ross Bowie, Eleanor Matsuura (The Walking Dead), and Eve. Martin, who co-writes the series alongside Joe Hampson, also serves as a producer with Hampson as well as Charlotte Lewis, Kelly McGolpin and Ben Farrell.

Season 2 of Feel Good will premiere June 4 globally on Netflix. Check out the new trailer and some first-look images of the upcoming season below:

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2 of Feel Good:

Mae & George’s complicated love story continues as Mae struggles to come to terms with the ghosts from her past and George tries to reinvent her present. Can they grow together or will they grow apart?

