Life can sometimes feel overwhelming—or even underwhelming—making it essential to find ways to boost your mood. Whether it’s the stresses of work, personal challenges, anxiety over larger social issues, or just one of those off days, there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a feel-good TV show to help you unwind. These shows transport us to worlds filled with humor, heart, and relatable characters, offering much-needed laughter and hope when we need it most.

From the peculiar small-town charm of Schitt’s Creek to the relentless optimism of Ted Lasso, these shows are the perfect remedy for those off days when your spirit needs lifting. They remind us that, even through life’s ups and downs, there is room for joy, connection, and laughter. These are the best feel-good shows to watch when you’re feeling down.

10 'The Office' (2005–2013)

Created by Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, and Greg Daniels

Beloved by audiences, The Office stars Steve Carell as regional manager Michael Scott, an often offensive but well-meaning boss to his employees at Dunder Mifflin in Scranton. In a mockumentary format, the show immerses viewers in the bizarre yet endearing world of Dunder Mifflin. Following the employees throughout their workdays, The Office highlights each character's charms, flaws, and relationships with their colleagues.

The Office stands out as a feel-good show for its terrific mix of humor, heartfelt moments, and relatable workplace dynamics. Beneath the laughs are genuine connections—like Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam’s (Jenna Fischer) romance or the evolving rivalry and camaraderie between Jim and Dwight (Rainn Wilson)—that anchor the chaos with emotional depth. For viewers who know all too well the toll that a tough day at work takes on a person, watching these characters navigate similar challenges with humor offers a comforting escape. Each rewatch brings fresh laughs and warmth, encouraging viewers to find joy in the small moments.

9 'Gilmore Girls' (2000–2007)

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino

Gilmore Girls is a heartwarming dramedy about single mother Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her ambitious daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), living in the charming town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut. The show explores their close-knit bond as Lorelai manages an inn and Rory works toward academic success. With witty dialogue and romantic entanglements, the series balances humor and sincerity, showcasing themes of family, ambition, and resilience. Gilmore Girls remains a cozy, beloved tale of love and growth.

Gilmore Girls explores love, ambition,n and family in ways that feel both personal and universally relatable. Set against the backdrop of picturesque autumnal streets, cozy cafes, and Friday night family dinners, it evokes a sense of sanctuary and belonging. The characters’ relatable journeys inspire viewers to embrace their flaws and grow. This mix of nostalgia, strong female relationships, and heartfelt life lessons makes Gilmore Girls a timeless pick for warmth and joy.

8 'The Golden Girls' (1985–1992)

Created by Susan Harris

The Golden Girls is a beloved sitcom that follows the lives of four older women—Blanche (Rue McClanahan), Rose (Betty White), Dorothy (Bea Arthur), and Sophia (Estelle Getty)—living as roommates in Miami during their golden years. Together, they navigate the challenges of aging, relationship,s and family with humor and heart. While they often clash over their distinct personalities—Blanche’s spontaneity, Rose’s naïvety, Dorothy’s wi,t and Sophia’s bluntness—they share a deep bond of friendship and support.

The Golden Girls is a timeless comfort show, fusing sharp humor and genuine moments. The dynamic of each woman’s unique personality creates an unbeatable mix of comedy and warmth. Beyond their cheesecake-filled heart-to-hearts, the show portrays inspiring friendships and graceful aging. Each episode is a reminder that no matter how different personalities might clash, true friends are always there for each other, making The Golden Girls a wonderful feel-good watch.

7 'Modern Family' (2009–2020)

Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan

In a mockumentary format, Modern Family follows three generations of the Pritchett family—Jay (Ed O’Neill), his grown children Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), and their respective families. Storylines often blend the three families, keeping the character dynamics fresh throughout various scenarios. The show also masters the miscommunication storyline, putting the characters in hilarious scenarios.

Modern Family’s comedic and heartwarming blend celebrates the beauty of an imperfect family. Through the hilarious and chaotic lives of the Pritchetts, Dunphys, and Tuckers, the show authentically explores the moments that make family life relatable and endearing, as well as other issues like identity—especially relevant to the show’s modern blended family. Each character offers something for everyone, whether it’s Phil’s (Ty Burrell) lovable goofiness, Gloria’s (Sofía Vergara) fiery spirit, or Cameron’s (Eric Stonestreet) emotional awareness and overdramatic nature. The show’s timelessness, clever writing, and engaging relationships offer the perfect escape from life’s stressors.

6 'Parks and Recreation' (2009–2015)

Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur

Parks and Recreation centers on Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), the extremely enthusiastic deputy director of the Pawnee, Indiana’s Parks Department. Through Leslie’s ambitious efforts to improve Pawnee, she navigates the absurdities of small-town politics. The series explores friendships, romantic relationships, and personal growth as Leslie and her team work to improve their city with humor and boundless optimism.

Leslie’s relentless enthusiasm and unwavering belief in making the world better are both hilarious and inspiring, emphasizing the power of perseverance. The eccentric Parks Department team brings endless laughs while showcasing the strength of friendships that feel like family. Whether it’s Ron Swanson’s (Nick Offerman) deadpan wisdom, Andy Dwyer’s (Chris Pratt) goofy charm or April Ludgate’s (Aubrey Plaza) sarcasm and dark demeanor, every character adds a unique touch to this joyful series. Parks and Recreation is a reminder that community and camaraderie can brighten even the darkest days.

5 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013–2021)

Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur

Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows the enthusiastic detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his colleagues at the NYPD’s 99th precinct. The team also includes the overachieving perfectionist, Detective Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), the intimidating and snarky Detective Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), the no-nonsense and deadpan Captain Holt (Andre Braugher), and the narcissistic civilian administrator, Gina Linetti (Chelsea Peretti). Episodes follow the team as they work together to police the precinct and form unbreakable bonds with one another.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine offers a mix of sharp humor, heartwarming moments, and thoughtful storytelling. Each episode balances comedy with genuine character development, highlighting the strengths and vulnerabilities that make the detectives relatable and delightful. Beyond its humor, the show’s willingness to address important social issues, including police reform and LGBTQ+ representation, with nuance and sensitivity adds depth to its charm. Whether it’s the team’s hilarious antics or their unwavering support for one another, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is an exceptional comfort watch that never fails to uplift.